LEMON GROVE NONPROFITS UNITE FOR LOS ANGELES FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER

East County News Service

February 10, 2025 (Lemon Grove) - On Saturday, February 1, the spirit of community and compassion was on full display as Lemon Grove nonprofit organizations joined forces at Treganza Park for a heartfelt fundraiser supporting fire relief efforts in Los Angeles. Over $2,100 was raised, according to a press release from organizers.

With little time to plan, a remarkable coalition of local groups stepped up to make the event a success. Among those who contributed their time and efforts were the Lemon Grove Lions Club, Lemon Grove Forward (Women’s) Club, Lemon Grove Improvement Council, Revitalize Broadway, Lemon Grove Happenings, Lemon Grove Soroptimist, Lemon Grove Historical Society, Lemon Grove Fire Department, Lemon Grove volunteers, and GC Lemon Grove. Adding to the day’s uplifting atmosphere was the talented DJmigz, who generously donated his time to provide music and keep spirits high.