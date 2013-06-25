LEMON GROVE IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS TO FILL VACANCY LEFT BY COUNCILMAN FAIAI'S DEATH

Applications accepted now through through Sept. 4; forum for applicants Aug. 13

By Karen Pearlman

Aug. 12, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – Lemon Grove is actively seeking applicants to fill the vacant City Council seat of Sitivi “Steve” Faiai, who passed away on July 8.

Faiai, who was elected in 2024, had just begun his political career when he died at age 50 after suffering a heart attack.

At its Aug. 5, 2025 meeting, the Lemon Grove City Council directed staff to open the application process for the appointment of a City Councilmember to fill out the remainder of Faiai’s term. The Council opted against callling for a special election, which could have cost the city more than $250,000.

The appointed Councilmember will serve through December 2026.

The city has determined that in order to qualify for the position, applicants must be a United States citizen, be at least 18 years of age on or before appointment, be a resident and registered voter in the city of Lemon Grove at the time of application and must not have been convicted of certain felony crimes involving bribery, embezzlement, extortion, theft of public funds, perjury or conspiracy to commit any of those crimes.

A part-time position, the city offers monthly compensation of $803 with benefits.

All applications will be reviewed by City Clerk Joel Pablo, who will verify voter registration status with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

The application period began Aug. 7 and runs through 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 4.

Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office at Lemon Grove City Hall, 3232 Main St., or online at lemongrove.ca.gov

There is a council applicant information forum set from 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 13 at the Lemon Grove Community Center, 3146 School Lane.

After the application period closes, city staff will verify each applicant’s eligibility.

All qualified applicants will have three minutes to present their qualifications during interviews starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 16 at Lemon Grove City Council Chambers at the Community Center on School Lane.

An official release from the city noted that a Q&A session may follow and that the City Council may make an appointment during the Sept. 16 meeting. The council may also schedule further consideration for a later date.

For further details, email the city clerk at jpablo@lemongrove.ca.gov or call (619) 825-3841.





