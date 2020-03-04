LEMON GROVE SALES TAX MEASURE S FAILING

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

March 4, 2020 (San Diego) Measure S, which was designed to raise sales taxes by ¾ of a cent and bring in an estimated $3 million to the financially strapped city of Lemon Grove, is failing.

According to the San Diego Registrar of Voters the primary had a 28% voter turn-out. With 100% precincts reporting, 59%,or 2,069 voted no on the measure and 41%, or 1,421 voted yes. There are 350,000 outstanding ballots to be counted as of early Wednesday.

Without more revenues to fund needed services, Lemon Grov could be pushed to seek disincorporation as a city, reverting back to county control.

ECM obtained reactions to the election outcome from the measure's leading advocate and staunchest opponent.

Former Lemon Grove City Council member and adjunct professor George Gastil, a proponent and organizer of the sales tax measure, offered his post-Super Tuesday assessment:

“I am sure we will try again, because we honestly have no choice. The opposition accused us of "scare tactics" but in reality, the budget trajectory is rather grim if this city cannot raise more revenue,” stated Gastil in an email. “The reason it did not have a sunset is because we have no way of knowing how long it will be needed...and honestly the projections show the revenue is needed as far as we can make projections. But a sunset would probably be a good idea. Perhaps it would be wise to revisit the issue every ten years.”

His perspective on the voters’ mindset:

“Perhaps voters did not understand, the amount of money coming from them is rather small compared to the benefits coming to city residents. Most of the money raised is not actually from Lemon Grove residents,” he stated. “I am not sure people realize that. I also kept running into people who had no idea they already pay a tax like this every time they shop in La Mesa. We have been helping La Mesa more than we are willing to help ourselves. I am not sure people got that...if we try again, we can probably explain it better.”

According to an article by UTSanDiego journalist, Karen Pearlman, Lemon Grove is looking at a deficit of more than $219,000 at the end of this fiscal year. It is projected that there will be a $1.2 million budget deficit by the end of 2021-2022.

Gastil commented on the budget:

“There was also some confusion about the budget,” stated Gastil. “Our opponents harped on the fact there were "no guarantees" but in reality, the budget is a public document. You can see how the city spends every dollar, and it goes almost entirely to public safety and public works. Every member of the City Council supported this tax measure. The voters elected all those folks, and the people they elect DO work for them. If people do not believe that, it might be due to a lack of effective communication in our city.”

The Lemon Grove City Council can put the measure on the ballot in November.

“My suggestion would be that the city do some research to see what voters are thinking, and then consider putting a similar measure on the ballot in November,” he continued. “In November we have a bigger turnout, and perhaps that is a factor. The council members are elected in November elections, so perhaps it is more logical to have the tax measure also in a November election. Hindsight is usually 20/20.”

A lawsuit was filed against the backers of the initiative stating they failed to comply with a state election code requirement to publish names of the backers according to an article by ECM editor Miriam Raftery. A ruling on the lawsuit is scheduled on March 20.

La Mesa Chamber of Commerce president Mary England was an opponent to the measure.

Why was she originally against measure S?

“When I first heard that the petition was circulated by supporters without telling people signing the petition that the tax was forever - a lifetime, I believe there should have been a full disclosure and those gathers should have advised the people of that fact,” explained England via email. “The paperwork, ballot statement and other media supporting the measure never addressed that fact either.”

“We believed the voter should have a choice on this tax - an opportunity to have the facts, look at both sides of the issue and make an informed decision,” she added. “Without our committee and campaign to educate the Lemon Grove voter, that would not have happened. Information is power and we chose to empower the voter of Lemon Grove.”

England noted the impact on business owners and voters.

“The entire process of the YES on measure s had little or no discussion/interaction with the businessperson/business community. The businessperson is the greatest risk taker in society,” she said. “They leave their families each morning, kiss their children goodbye and diligently go to their place of business, to open their doors at the appointed time, never knowing if the cash register is going to ring. To exclude them in this measure was wrong.”

“The voter of today can get information quickly,” she said. “They can fact check information that may be provided to them during a campaign and determine for themselves, what is truth and what is fiction. The proponents of measure s told the voter in mailers that voting yes on S ‘…..ensures Lemon Grove will stay an independent city and NOT be controlled by County bureaucrats,’” The large print stated, ‘Keep Lemon Grove an independent city.’” she explained. “Nothing could have been further from the truth! The No on S campaign never stated anywhere in our media that we had plans or the intention to have Lemon Grove lose their identity and be controlled by the county. That was a scare tactic to get the voter to vote yes - very misleading and dishonest.

England commented on the next step:

“Now what happens? The voters rejected the measure,” she said. “Is the city now going to “go to county bureaucrats, as the YES on S people stated? That is a question the YES on S people will have to answer. Obviously, the voter by their NO vote, on measure s, don’t care about losing their independence and must want to be governed by county bureaucrats.”

“The proponents of Measure S have stated they will go back to the voter in November for a sales tax increase,” she said. “Can the voter trust them? Since the City of Lemon Grove in March rejected the Measure and nothing happened to the local government, what will be truth or fiction in November? What tactic will be used to scare the voter into supporting a new tax measure? That is the question that is begging to be answered.”





