LEMON GROVE SCHOOL BOND MEASURE Q PASSES BY WIDE MARGIN

By Miriam Raftery

November 16, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – The Lemon Grove School District’s Measure Q bond measure is passing by 68.38% of the votes tallied, far more than the 55% needed for passage.

The measure authorizes $27 million in bonds to be used to replace aging roofs, upgrade STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) classrooms, increase computer access; and replace portable buildings with permanent classrooms. The measure is projected to generate $1.6 million a year through 2053, with annual audits, independent oversight and state matching funds – without raising taxes.

Supporters include Haney Hong, president and CEO of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association, Helen Ofield, former president of the Lemon Grove Historical Society, Jay Bass, former school board member, and Jon Pettis, a member of the district’s Independent Citizens Oversight Committee, as well as the San Diego County Democratic Party.

The sole opposition came from the San Diego County Republican Party, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.