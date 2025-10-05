Lemon Grove School District wins Golden Bell Award

East County News Service

October 5, 2025 (Lemon Grove) -- Lemon Grove School District has been honored with the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Award for advancing equitable student outcomes. This work has been led by Amy Fulinara, Executive Director of Educational Services.

The CSBA Golden Bell Awards promote excellence in education by recognizing outstanding programs and governance practices across California. Lemon Grove School District received this award in the category of Equitable Student Outcomes, which celebrates initiatives that use local data, intervention strategies, and culturally relevant pedagogy to improve achievement and close opportunity gaps.

At the heart of this recognition is Lemon Grove’s implementation of Dr. Gholdy Muhammad’s Culturally and Historically Responsive Teaching (CHRT) framework, which has transformed how teaching and learning center student identity, skills, intellect, criticality and joy.

According to a press release from the district, through this work, the district has seen measurable growth:

Black and African American students have not only shown steady increases in achievement but have also outpaced the overall student population in English Language Arts proficiency through the years, underscoring the impact of intentional, equity-centered practices.

Multilingual Learners (MLLs) have made significant gains, with the district tripling its reclassification rate in recent years, a testament to the effective use of data-driven instruction and targeted supports.

“This progress reflects not only the leadership of staff but also the commitment of the Lemon Grove School Board, which formally adopted a Board Resolution on Commitment to Equity in January 2021, affirming its dedication to equity and excellence for all students,” a district press release states. “This resolution has served as a foundation for the district’s work to dismantle barriers and ensure that every student is seen, valued, and supported to succeed. Importantly, this recognition also reflects the dedication of students, staff, families, and community members whose daily efforts make this progress possible.”

“Receiving the Golden Bell Award is not just an acknowledgment of a program, it is a recognition of the collective belief in every child’s ability to thrive when given equitable opportunities,” said Fulinara. “This work takes all of us, our dedicated teachers, staff, families, and community partners, coming together to ensure students are seen, valued, and successful. I am deeply grateful to everyone in Lemon Grove who has committed to this journey.”

Lemon Grove School District celebrates this achievement as part of its ongoing commitment to equity, excellence, and opportunity for all students.

The district will receive the award at the CSBA Golden Bell Awards ceremony in December.