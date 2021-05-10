LEMON GROVE SEEKS TO FILL VACANCY ON PLANNING COMMISSION

By Miriam Raftery

May 10, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – If you want a say in development projects in Lemon Grove, here’s your opportunity. The city has a vacancy and is seeking to appoint a new planning commissioner to serve on the planning commission. 

Applications must be received by Monday, June 2021 at 5 p.m.  Interviews will be conducted at the June 15 City Council meeting at 6 p.m.

The position pays $50 per meeting for each commissioner present. The appointee will serve a four-year term from July 2021 to July 2025.

Applicants must be 18 or older, live and be registered to vote in Lemon Grove when your application is submitted. 

To apply, you can submit an application in person or by mail to City Hall, 3232 Main St., Lemon Grove or email the Deputy City Clerk at amalone@lemongrove.ca.gov.  

For more information, call the City Clerk’s office at (619) 824-3841.

 

