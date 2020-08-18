LEMON GROVE TEEN, MISSING SINCE JULY 31, LAST SEEN GETTING INTO CAR WITH MAN

By Miriam Raftery

August 18, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – The Sheriff seeks public help to locat Alonna Wintland. The 15-year-old was last seen leaving her home in the 8000 block of Lemon Grove Way and getting into the car of an unknown man on July 31.

She has blonde/purple hair, blue eyes, stands 5 ft. 2 inches tall and weighs around 235 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, beige shorts and sandals.

She has a history of running away, but left without her cell phone or debit card.

Deputies have searched places she is known to frequent, as well as hospitals. A missing persons flyer has been created in hopes of expanded the search countywide to help find the missing teen.

If you see Alonna Wintland, please call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565- 5200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 and refer to San Diego Sheriff’s Missing Person Case #20131965.

Forward information to Detective Mike Pata (858) 285-6293, Michael.Pata@sdsheriff.org with the Sheriff’s Juvenile Services Group.