Lemon Grove teen reports suspicious person following them

East County News Service

Sept. 26, 2025 (Lemon Grove) -- A teenager in Lemon Grove reportedly was being followed by a suspicious person in a car earlier this week and the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation is now investigating the matter.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, a 13-year-old student was walking to Lemon Grove Middle School when the student said they noticed an older man driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, spotted at a stop sign near the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Lemon Grove Avenue.

The driver reportedly waved at the student as they crossed the street. The student says the driver then made a U-turn in their direction. The student later explained that they feared the driver was planning on kidnapping them.

The student began to run and was approached by a woman driving another vehicle. The woman asked the student if they needed help and offered them a ride to school. The student entered the woman's vehicle and was driven to Lemon Grove Middle School without incident.

School officials and deputies spoke with the student about the incident. At this time, there is not enough evidence to prove a crime took place. Tthe case has been assigned to a Sheriff's Detective and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation at (619) 337-2000.

The public is reminded to remain vigilant and "If you see something, say something."