LEMON GROVE THURSDAY NIGHT CONCERTS IN BERRY PARK

East County News Service East County News Service

June 22, 2021 (Lemon Grove) — Lemon Grove’s Concerts in the Park series will be held every other Thursday this summer from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Berry Street Park, 7071 Mt. Vernon. The series opens June 24 with Republic of Music, followed by Manny Cepeda on July 8, Bayou Brothers July 22 and the Catillacs for the season finale on August 5.

Bring a picnic or have a barbecue while enjoying the sweet sounds of summer. Also bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.