LEMON GROVE TOY DRIVE ALSO AIDS LOCAL BUSINESSES

By Councilmember-Elect Liana LeBaron

Photo: Aubree Russell from Kids Fashion Network and Liana LeBaron with Alonso, the owner of family run Islander Grill on Broadway in Lemon Grove

Kids Fashion Week Network and Lemon Grove Parents United present a community centered Lemon Grove Toy Drive. To accommodate varying preferences, toys can be dropped off at the COVID-friendly drive though event at Treganza Heritage Park, 3200 Main St. in Lemon Grove on Dec. 13th from 1-3 p.m. or at any of the participating Lemon Grove Mom-and-Pop local businesses now through Dec. 12.

All wanting to experience neighborly holiday cheer are invited to come on December 13th to donate their toy in the city’s beautiful and historically rich Treganza Park. Those who donate at the event can pick up a cup of hot chocolate provided by Nitro Monkey Coffee as a small thank you gesture. Thoughtful shoppers can also shop at the hyper-local Lemon Grove vendor tables that will be selling hot items ranging from handmade pet clothing to handmade holiday ornaments.

The goal of the toy drive effort is twofold:

Promote Lemon Grove Mom-and-Pop businesses at a time when they are hurting the most Serve the wonderful children of the Lemon Grove community by providing them gifts during an extremely difficult and unprecedented holiday season

Twelve Lemon Grove businesses will have toy donation drop off boxes at their locations. Participating businesses include:

Nandos Taco Shop

Giardino

Lidos Italian restaurant

Coops West Texas bbq

Lemon Grove Café

CCLA Preschool

El pollo grill

Miss Donuts

AAA Imaging

Berry’s Athletic Supply

Islander Grill

Lemon Grove Shoe Repair

For more info please visit www.kfwnetwork.com