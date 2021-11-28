LEMON GROVE TOY DRIVE SEEKS GIFTS FOR KIDS

East County News Service

November 28, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Help bring joy to families in need by donating a new, unwrapped toy (or several) to the Lemon Grove Toy Drive from Nov. 23 through Dec. 16. The toy drive is sponsored by Kids Fashion Week Network So-Cal along with Lemon Grove Lions Club and Improving Lemon Grove.

Toy Drop off locations are at several business in Lemon Grove. Locations are listed below and at www.KFWnetwork.com.

List of Businesses

Lidos (will give 10% off pizza and pasta if you donate a toy).

Onyx Moto

Berry’s Athletic Supply

Santiago’s Mexican Food & Seafood

AAA Imaging

El Pollo Grill

Lemon Grove Shoe Repair

The Hamlett

Giardino

Miss Donuts

VFW Hall

13 Point Brewing Company

Larry H. Miller Toyota of Lemon Grove

Coops West Texas BBQ

Lemon Grove Cafe

Lemon Grove Fire Station 10