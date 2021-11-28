LEMON GROVE TOY DRIVE SEEKS GIFTS FOR KIDS

East County News Service
November 28, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Help bring joy to families in need by donating a new, unwrapped toy (or several) to the Lemon Grove Toy Drive from Nov. 23 through Dec. 16. The toy drive is sponsored by Kids Fashion Week Network So-Cal along with Lemon Grove Lions Club and Improving Lemon Grove.
Toy Drop off locations are at several business in Lemon Grove. Locations are listed below and at www.KFWnetwork.com.
List of Businesses
Lidos (will give 10% off pizza and pasta if you donate a toy).
Onyx Moto
Berry’s Athletic Supply
Santiago’s Mexican Food & Seafood
AAA Imaging
El Pollo Grill
Lemon Grove Shoe Repair
The Hamlett
Giardino
Miss Donuts
VFW Hall
13 Point Brewing Company
Larry H. Miller Toyota of Lemon Grove
Coops West Texas BBQ
Lemon Grove Cafe
Lemon Grove Fire Station 10
Recent comments