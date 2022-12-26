LEMON GROVE WOMAN KILLED IN EL CAJON CRASH

East County News Service

December 26, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Lemon Grove resident Nancy Annette Lisa Benson, 32, died Dec. 18 in a collision on Interstate 8 East in El Cajon.

She was driving an Audi sedan early in the morning when for unknown reasons, the vehicle plunged down an embankment and struck a tree, then collided with another vehicle at the 2nd Street offramp in El Cajon.

Law enforcement and fire personnel responded. Paramedics confirmed death of blunt force injuries, including head injuries.