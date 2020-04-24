LET’S GROW TOGETHER SAN DIEGO: NEW STAY-AT-HOME GARDEN RESOURCES FROM MASTER GARDENERS

East County News Service East County News Service

April 24, 2020 (San Diego) -- San Diegans looking to plant their first Victory Gardens, refresh some tired succulent beds or maybe teach their children how to grow food from seed can get their garden questions answered any time of the day thanks to Let’s Grow Together San Diego, a free online effort launched this week by the University of California Master Gardener Program in San Diego County.

Need to get rid of weeds? Grow herbs for cooking? Plant spectacular roses or bring butterflies to your backyard? Folks still staying close to home can visit www.MasterGardenerSD.org and take their pick from how-to videos and dozens of articles on all kinds of flowers, vegetables, and fruit trees plus tips on saving water. Since it will be a while before the Master Gardeners can make presentations at large county-wide events, their refreshed website is filled with targeted information to help San Diegans required to stay-at-home.

Let’s Grow Together San Diego is meant for gardeners of all ages and skill levels. There are fun projects for caretakers who want to get seniors back into the garden and for parents needing some home-school lessons. Beginning gardeners are offered step-by-step instructions and even seasoned pros will find in-depth details on hundreds of plant species. And many of the video lessons are offered in Spanish.