LET IT SNOW! STORM TO BLANKET MOUTAINS MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

By Miriam Raftery 

December 13, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – A winter storm is forecast to bring rain across our region starting today, with snow Tuesday in San Diego County’s mountainregions reaching elevations as low as 3,500 feet. 

Snow in mountain areas will cause hazardous road conditions; carry chains and be alert to reduced visibility if you drive in the mountains. Several inches of snow are anticipated.

 

The storm is also forecast to bring frost Tuesday night to San Diego valleys including Alpine and Ramona, as well as high surf in coastal areas.


