Levin concerned over possible I-5 closures amid live-fire reports at Camp Pendleton event

By Elizabeth Ireland, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Camp Pendleton gate. (File photo courtesy of Camp Pendleton)

October 16, 2025 (Camp Pendleton) - Rep. Mike Levin issued a statement Wednesday expressing concern over potential plans to close portions of Interstate 5 this weekend amid reports Navy ships will fire live ordnance over the freeway during the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday celebration at Camp Pendleton.

The closure would affect a section between Orange and San Diego counties, cutting off a major artery serving more than 80,000 daily travelers, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps is a moment to be proud — to honor two and a half centuries of valor and excellence,” said Levin, who represents north coastal San Diego and South Orange County. “It deserves to be celebrated in a way worthy of their legacy and consistent with their values: honor, courage, and commitment.

"That’s why I am concerned by reports that portions of Interstate 5 could be closed for several hours in both directions on Friday and Saturday to accommodate events tied to anything partisan or political,” he said.

“Even on a normal weekend, traffic along the I-5 corridor is heavy. Long closures would cause significant congestion and real hardship for residents, businesses, and first responders. I hope any such closures can be minimized.”

The Times reported the celebration will include a live amphibious assault demonstration, though it’s unclear whether anything will be fired over I-5.

“This would be an absurd show of force, and totally uncalled for during a government shutdown when members of the military cannot even get a paycheck,” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Press Office posted on X Wednesday.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance can find money to launch missiles over the I-5 during a government shutdown, but not a dime for Americans’ health care,” Newsom also posted on X.





The event, titled “Sea to Shore – A Review of Amphibious Strength,” is expected to draw 15,000 attendees. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to attend Saturday and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to speak.