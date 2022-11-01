LIGHTS AT THE LAKES HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW STARTS NOV. 25 IN SANTEE

East County News Service

November 1, 2022 (Santee) – The first annual Lights at the Lakes holiday show will run on select dates November 25 – December 24, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve.

Guests will drive through one mile of 35+ different sparkling light displays set to music synchronized to their car radio. Each time guests attend the show, it's a new experience.

The event is located at Santee Lakes, 9310 Fanita Parkway in Santee and the address to enter the event is 9120 Carlton Oaks Drive, Santee, CA 92071, a bit south of the park entrance.

Tickets are $30 for vehicles up to eight passengers and $50 for vehicles of more than eight passengers. When guests purchase their tickets, they select their time slot to attend.

Ticket information and purchase can be found at https://www.santeelakes.com/lights-at-the-lake-2022.