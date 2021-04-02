LILAC FESTIVAL IN FULL BLOOM AT FORT CROSS IN SANTA YSABEL DURING APRIL

Story and photo by Miriam Raftery

April 2, 2021 (Santa Ysabel) – Spring is in the air – and lilacs are in full bloom. The annual Lilac Festival at Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Santa Ysabel returns each weekend this month. The hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 noon to 5 p.m.

"Hop on the hayride and enjoy the views on a scenic nature loop, try your skill with some tomahawk throwing, visit our friends at the petting zoo, enjoy a lively hoedown or pick up an instrument and join the jug band, paint a flower vase to keep, dip your very own lilac themed candle the old fashioned way, and so much more,” the Fort Cross website states. "Our very own Jesse Cross, dance caller and music man extraordinaire will be playing live during various times to lead any willing kids and adults through the most fun jug band hootenanny you ever did see!”

Visitors can also stroll through organic lilac groves and enjoy the sweet smells and beautiful views of the surrounding Julian area, You can also purchase cut lilac flowers or potted lilacs to take home and plant, while supplies last.

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures is located on Highway 78 just outside of Julian.

Prepaid registration is strongly recommended to reserve a spot at the Lilac Festival. More info: https://www.fortcross.com/lilac-festival.