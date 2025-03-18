LILIAC FESTIVAL ABLOOM AT FORT CROSS IN JULIAN APRIL 19 - MAY 11

East County News Service

March 18, 2025 (Julian) - Fort Cross Adventures in Julian hosts its spring lilac festival from April 19 through May 11 on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Preregistration is advised to assure space.

General admission ($10) includes entry into a lilac maze, family farm area and more.

A festival activity package ($25 per person) including a wagon ride, treasure hunt, interactive reptile show, visits with farm animals, hoedown and jug band show, painting craft and lilac-themed candle dipping. Additional activities are available for a fee.

Visitors can also purchase fresh lilac bouquets at the farm stand seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For reservations and information, visit ​fortcross.com/lilac-festival.