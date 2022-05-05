LIMITED VEHICLE ACCESS TO SR-78/MAIN STREET IN JULIAN BEGINS SUNDAY

Through vehicles detoured at Washington Street and B Street May 8-11

East County News Service

May 5, 2022 (Julian) – Caltrans crews will limit vehicle access to a one-block section of State Route 78 (Main Street)between Washington Street and B Street in Julian starting Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8) at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. for drainage repairs.

The work requires digging a trench to replace culverts beneath the roadway which will reduce parking.

Through traffic will be detoured around the roadwork as follows:

• Westbound SR-78/Main Street Detour - Turn right onto B Street, left at 3rd Street, left at Washington Street then right onto eastbound SR-78/Main Street.

• Eastbound SR-78/Main Street Detour - Turn right onto Washington Street, left at 4th street, left at B Street then right onto westbound SR-78/Main Street.

Personnel with flags will be posted at the detour points on B Street and Washington Street to allow pedestrian access to businesses within the work zone. Vehicles will also be allowed within the work zone; however, parking will be limited and side-street parking is recommended.

Crews will mitigate the accompanying noise and dust as much as possible. Caltrans thanks community members for their patience during necessary construction activities.

Motorists are reminded to Be Work Zone Alert and watch for highway workers and moving construction equipment.

The construction schedule may change depending on weather, traffic incidents or other construction related issues.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Follow @SDCaltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans and like Caltrans District 11 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CaltransDistrict11 for news related to state transportation in San Diego and Imperial counties.