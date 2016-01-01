Linchpin encourages people to find their value in the workplace

Review by Heidi Hope

Linchpin focuses on the theme of changing the world for the better and making a difference in the workplace by embracing one’s individuality, artistry and uniqueness in visions and values, instead of simply following instructions and never getting to contribute creativity into any task. This New York Times bestselling book captures my attention through the image of a big hand wrapped in a tight fist holding on to the lightning bolt with flashes around it. In my opinion, this image represents the idea of holding on to your belief as you make a difference in this world through your own artistry and vision.

Seth Godin wrote Linchpin according to his perceptions on the nature of the corporate workplace. His vision is all about making a difference by contributing one’s unique power, values and creativity into the job, instead of only merely following instructions and resisting newness and fascination on the job with a lizard brain. The key idea of this book is all about being one’s own leader in the workplace along with developing new ideas through the power of uniqueness and creativity on the job by exercising courage and overcoming fear and resistance.

Some of the quotes that attracted me are:

“The only way to get what you’re worth is to stand out, to exert emotional labor to be seen as indispensable, and to produce interactions that organizations and people care deeply about.” (Godin, 27).

“When work becomes personal, your customers and coworkers are more connected and happier. And that creates more value.” (Godin, 35)

“Shipping something out the door, doing it regularly, without hassle, emergency, or fear- this is a rare skill, something that makes you indispensable.” (Godin, 103).

All of these quotes are fascinating and inspiring, yet challenging to me. They serve as an encouragement for me to continue believing in myself and keep striving to explore my uniqueness and creativity, along with how to courageously contribute these areas and my dreams into my jobs fearlessly. Additionally, I have also felt the push to evolve in my connections with other people through my jobs as I lead myself and others into a thriving place.

Nevertheless, I have also felt challenged to make myself indispensable. Reading these quotes makes me curious how I can work on myself to become this irreplaceable linchpin that the world needs, along with how else I can thrive in my own unique power to contribute my ideas and values into everything I pursue. This book has made me wonder how and where I can keep searching for opportunities to exercise these tools, and reaffirmed my need to make my voice heard and share my individuality and ambitions with the world.

Overall, I am thankful to have read this book both as a senior in college and now as an alumna. Thanks to this book, I have felt more empowered to keep learning and discovering ways to improve myself, believe in myself as I keep striving for the better of this world and never give up on myself or my dreams. I would strongly recommend this book to mostly seniors in high school and college, along with anyone with hopes and dreams, so that they can feel encouraged to never give up until they can reach their goals. I am confident that this book can be an empowerment to them to keep their eyes on the prize and make this world a better place.