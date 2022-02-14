LINGERIE THEFT SUSPECTS BUSTED BY CHP ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME TASK FORCE

East County News Service

February 14, 2022 (San Diego) -- California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigators assigned to Border Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) have arrested three suspects believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring. Investigators also recovered thousands of dollars in bras, panties and other merchandise stolen from Victoria’s Secret stores across our region.

An investigator from L Brands, which serves Victoria’s Secret and Pink, among other stores, identified an organized theft crew who repeatedly victimized their stores throughout the west coast.

“The organized crime ring is suspected of committing the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise throughout several states,” says Juan Escobar with the CHP. L Brands reported the thefts to several law enforcement agencies and requested assistance from CHP’s ORCTF due to the multiple jurisdictions involved.

According to the CHP, the suspects rented a car and left the Bay Area Thursday evening, and drove as far south as National City for the sole purpose of committing retail thefts. The suspects were observed at Mission Valley Mall, Plaza Bonita Mall, UTC mall, the Carlsbad Premium Outlets and the Carlsbad Forum mall, all within a few hours.

The suspects were observed and documented committing thefts at two Victoria’s Secret stores during those trips. During the thefts, the suspects stole 329 items worth over $16,000.

A countywide Be-On-The-Lookout (BOL) was broadcast and not long after, officers from the Carlsbad Police Department located the suspect vehicle near a mall in the City of Carlsbad. An enforcement stop was conducted on I-5 and the suspects were taken into custody.

All the stolen merchandise was located within the vehicle. The suspects were transported to the Escondido Police Department for processing. The Escondido Police Department has open investigations with the same theft ring due to previous thefts that occurred in their jurisdiction.

The suspects were identified as Shyonie Myshae Davis, 20 of San Francisco, Ahjanae Latania Anetta Woods, 21 of Antioch, and Wessaun Leetay Johnson, 18 of Antioch. All three were booked into San Diego County jails for multiple violations including organized retail crime.

The collaboration between the California Highway Patrol, Escondido Police Department, Carlsbad Police Department, and L Brands investigators was instrumental during this case. The investigation will continue to determine the full magnitude of this crime rings involvement in retail theft.

The California Highway Patrol has dedicated Organized Retail Theft Teams that work with retailers and allied agencies to combat sophisticated groups that victimize merchants throughout the state.

Anyone with information regarding organized retail theft incidents may report it to the CHP online at https://www.chp.ca.gov/notify-chp/organized-retail-theft-program.