LIONS CLUB AIDS COMMUNITY AMID PANDEMIC

By Miriam Raftery

May 30, 2020 (La Mesa) – Members of the La Mesa Lions Club are continuing their good works serving the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helping healthcare workers, nonprofits, students and hungry families.

“The La Mesa Lions Club may not be meeting in person at the Community Center, however, we are meeting via Zoom at our normal Tuesday noon time,” says David Shaw. “We are currently distributing checks of over $20,000 to various non profits and also four deserving high school seniors for their future studies.” On Wednesday evening, May 27th , the group delivered 50 dinners to nurses and staff in the COVID-19 MICU and ICU units at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

“Our club feels strongly about thanking all those on the front lines and also helping families in need. On May 16 we purchased $1,000 worth of food from the San Diego Food Bank and teamed up with the Lemon Grove Lions Club to distribute food to nearly 200 families in Lemon Grove. Saturday June 6th we will have a crew of workers volunteering at the Mt Helix Park,” says Shaw, who adds, “Our club has been working on our plot of land for several years.”

If anyone wishes to join the club or get more information, you can contact the club’s president, Mary Rynearson, at 619-733-0698.