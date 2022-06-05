LIONS, TIGERS AND BEARS CELEBRATES ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

By Henri Migala

June 5, 2022 (Alpine) -- One of East San Diego County’s great treasures, Lions, Tigers and Bears celebrated its 20th anniversary on May 21 with a “Diamonds and Denim” themed Wild in the Country gala. The even featured a silent and live auction with items such as wildlife paintings and an African photo safari as well as a VIP cocktail party reception, opportunities to feed exotic animals, buffet luncheon, and entertainment by a Neil Diamond tribute artist.

Situated on 93 acres outside of Alpine, California, on the edge of the Cleveland National Forest, Lions Tigers & Bears is an animal sanctuary for rescued big cats, bears and other exotic animals in beautiful San Diego County.

The event was the first “Wild in the Country” in two years due to interruptions caused by wildfire evacuations, supply chain setbacks, and the COVID pandemic.

All the proceeds from the gala benefits the sanctuary’s 65+ big cats, bears and ranch animal residents by providing food, enrichment, habitat maintenance, veterinary care and more. This year, the facility aims to remodel its bear habitat “so we can bring in Rocky, a retired entertainment bear who has been living in a 20’x20’ boarding facility for several years,” said Bobbi Brink, founder of Lions, Tigers and Bears.

Funding will also allow Lions, Tigers and Bears to “begin replacing 20-year-old fencing, repair and expand dens and habitats, and to continue to provide the nutritional, medical, and enriching environment each animal deserves,” shared Brink.

The mission of Lions, Tigers and Bears is to provide homes for abused and abandoned animals at their wildlife sanctuary in Alpine, California. The sanctuary has rescued over 1,000 animals in its 20-year history, including a tiger from Greece.

“All the animals have their own story,” shared Brink, “most of them from not-so-good conditions. Then they get to come here, get a little spoiled, and live out their lives with dignity, educate people, and we can be their voice.”

Crystal, one of the white tigers, came from one of the biggest “bad” breeders in the country. “They breed 200 tigers, or more, every year, just to sell. She would breed football mascot cats, that they push across the football field in a transfer cage,” lamented Brink. “So, it was nice to shut her down with the State of Ohio.

“People get them (exotic animals) as pets, they get in over their heads, or worse yet, just for photo opportunities,” Brink said of the rescued animals, and offers this advice. “So, never support a place where you can hands-on, touch the animals, or touch the babies. You know you’re in a place that isn’t good for animals, or isn’t accredited. We would lose our accreditation for that.

“Always try to support accredited facilities,” stated Brink, adding that at some unaccredited facilities, “the bears have never touched dirt.”

A Big Cat Public Safety Act is pending in Congress that would “stop the unnecessary breeding of big cats, and more importantly, it would stop the cub petting, which is what fuels the trade,’ stated Brink. If you want to help stop the exotic big cat trade, contact your legislative representative and express your support for the ‘Big Cat Public Safety Act, she advices.

The closures and various disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic have been very hard on the sanctuary, because it depends on public support and the public has been afraid to come out.

If you want to help and support Lions, Tigers and Bear, “you can help by going online and even just sharing their social media, come out to volunteer, and of course, make a donation,” shared Brink.

Every Wednesday on social media, Lions, Tigers and Bears shares their ‘wish list’ items. “We always need things like heavy-duty garden hoses, rubber gloves, food for the bears, and basic cleaning supplies,” said Brink.

Today, Lions, Tigers and Bears is home to 65 animals from 19 species and everyone is a rescue with their own story.

An interview with East County Magazine editor Miriam Raftery and Lions, Tigers and Bears’ founder Bobbi Brink can be found at https://youtu.be/UewuydUTKwU.

View the slideshow from the Lions, Tigers and Bears 2022 Gala:

https://youtu.be/YOnjxK4KVyo

For more information on the Big Cat Public Safety Act:

https://awionline.org/legislation/big-cat-public-safety-act

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/211

To provide your support for the Big Cat Public Safety Act, you can go to the World Wildlife Fund site to add your name in support of the Act:

https://support.worldwildlife.org/site/Advocacy?cmd=display&id=1055&page=UserAction&utm_campaign=tiger-day&utm_content=bigcatpublicsafetyact&utm_medium=clb&utm_source=social

View the Lions, Tigers and Bears website at https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/.