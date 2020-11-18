LIONS, TIGERS AND BEARS EXOTIC ANIMAL SANCTUARY KICKS OFF HOLIDAY SEASON WITH FESTIVE, SOCIALLY-DISTANCED OUTDOOR EVENTS

Source: Lions, Tigers and Bears Source: Lions, Tigers and Bears

November 18, 2020 (Alpine) – Lions Tigers & Bears , San Diego’s only accredited big cat and bear sanctuary, is welcom ing guests to spend the holidays with its resident exotic animals. The animal rescue and education facility has released its holiday schedule, celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas with enriching animal activities during their limited-capacity, special visits.

Lions Tigers & Bears guests will encounter retired circus animals, exotic animals formerly used for inhumane photo and petting opportunities and abandoned, illegally owned big cats, all who’ve been rescued and given forever homes in wide open habitats.

Visitors will observe in awe as these majestic creatures celebrate with feasts and activities of their own during each holiday-themed visit.

Thanksgiving Turkey Bash | Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m.

After families enjoy their turkey day, another feast awaits. Big cats and bears have a holiday feast of their own – including turkey and stuffed pumpkins – during this special twist on a Saturday educational visit.

Member: $30 for adults and $15 for kids, nonmember: $60 for adults and $35 for kids (12 & under)

Christmas With the Animals | Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12 p.m.

Experience holiday cheer galore at Lions Tigers & Bears’ Christmas With the Animals, a special afternoon at the sanctuary. The main event: watching the animals open their Christmas gifts!

Member: $40 for adults and $15 for kids, nonmember: $60 for adults and $25 for kids (12 & under)

“Our holiday-themed visits are the highlight of the year for our guests and resident animals,” said Lions Tigers & Bears Founder and Director Bobbi Brink. “We welcome the public to experience these holiday festivities in a safe and exciting way – it’s a great outdoor family activity, with plenty of space. While visitors see tigers splash in and out of the pool regularly, it’s extra special to see the lions leaping into the pool once a turkey is involved or to see the bears meticulously unwrap their Christmas gifts.”

These activities are limited capacity, and the sanctuary requires families to reserve their space in advance. They can book online or by calling 619-659-8078. All proceeds benefit the rescued animals, providing food, enrichment, habitat maintenance, veterinary care and more. The events will happen rain or shine.

Lions Tigers & Bears is enforcing guidelines ensuring a safe sanctuary visit, including limiting group sizes and requiring face coverings and a 6-foot physical distance between visitors, volunteers and staff.

-------------------------------------------------

About Lions Tigers & Bears

Lions Tigers & Bears is a federally and state licensed 501(c)3 nonprofit rescue facility dedicated to providing a safe haven to abused and abandoned exotic animals while inspiring an educational forum to end the exotic animal trade. Lions Tigers & Bears is a NO CONTACT, NO KILL, NO BREED and NO SELL facility that allows the animals in its care the opportunity to live out their lives with dignity in a caring and safe environment. Lions Tigers & Bears is one of the few sanctuaries in the United States with the highest level of accreditation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and the American Sanctuary Association.