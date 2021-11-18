LIONS, TIGERS AND BEARS HOSTS TURKEY BASH NOV. 26-27

East County News Service

November 18, 2021 (Alpine) – After you’ve savored your Thanksgiving feast, you’re invited to come watch exotic animals at Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine device their Thanksgiving meal at the annual Turkey Bash.

The event takes place Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27 at 10 a.m.  Advance ticket purchases are required. 

Tickets:

Members - $30/Adult,  $15/Child (12 & under)

Non-Members - $60/Adult, $35/Child (12 & under)

All proceeds benefit the rescued animals. The event will take place, rain or shine.

For tickets, visit https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/our-events/thanksgiving-turkey-bash.

 


