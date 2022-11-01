LIONS TIGERS & BEARS HOSTS THANKSGIVING TURKEY BASH NOV. 25-26

East County News Service

November 20, 2022 (Alpine) – You’re invited to watch rescued big cats and bears enjoy their Thanksgiving feast during the annual Turkey Bash at Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine. Reserve in advance for Friday or Saturday, Nov. 25 or 26.

Turkey Bash has a limited capacity and will sell out - so early RSVPs are advised. The event also includes a 1.5 to 2 hour guided visit of the sanctuary to learn more about the exotic rescues.

You’ll have the opportunity to see bobcats, leopards, African servals, mountain lions, as well as domestic animals such as horses, a macaw and a llama.

Ticket costs:

Non-Members



• Adults - $60



• Children (12 and under) - $35



• Feed with a Keeper (Must be 18+ w/ Valid ID) - $160

Members



• Member Adult - $30



• Member Child (12 and under) - $15



• Member Feed with a Keeper (Must be 18+ w/ Valid ID) - $130

The visit will take place rain or shine. All ticket sales are final because your space at the event is being reserved.

For tickets, visit https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/lionstigersandbears/items/111345/calendar/2022/11/?flow=15292&full-items=yes.

To learn more, visit https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/.