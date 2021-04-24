LIONS TIGERS & BEARS TO RESCUE WHITE TIGER, SERVALS

East County News Service

April 24, 2021 (Alpine) -- Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, San Diego’s only accredited big cat and bear sanctuary, is rescuing three exotic cats – the last animals left at a facility in Southern California that will shutter at the end of the month. The new residents will be Lily, a female white tiger, Eli, a male African serval and Savannah, a female African serval.

These will be Lions Tigers & Bears’ first new residents of the year, coming from a facility that can no longer care for the animals. Lions Tigers & Bears will open the sanctuary to home these three cats and provide them quality lifetime care. All three cats are mature and will require ongoing veterinary care once they arrive on April 27th.

Lions Tigers & Bears' team is preparing the specially-designed rescue hauler to transport all three animals on Tuesday, April 27. Members of the media are invited to be on site and watch the animals be unloaded from the rescue hauler to their new home at Lions Tigers & Bears.

Lions Tigers & Bears is a licensed nonprofit rescue facility dedicated to providing a safe haven for abused and abandoned exotic animals while inspiring an educational forum to end the exotic animal trade. It is a no contact, no breed, no kill and no sell facility that allows the animals in its care the opportunity to live out their lives with dignity in a caring and safe environment. Lions Tigers & Bears is one of the few sanctuaries in the United States with the highest level of accreditation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and the American Sanctuary Association.

The exotic animal rescue nonprofit, led by Brink, has coordinated rescues for more than 600 big cats, bears, wolves and other exotic animals across the U.S. in need of permanent refuge and lifetime homes at reputable sanctuaries, including Lions Tigers & Bears. For more information, visit lionstigersandbears.com.