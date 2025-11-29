Listen now: East County Magazine’s radio show from June-November 2025

November 29, 2025 (San Diego's East County) -- Our radio shows from July through November 2025 are now online.
Highlights included interviews with two local filmmakers, coverage of shutdown impacts locally, Cottonwood Sand Mine proposal buried by Supervisors, ICE protests in El Cajon and San Diego, a new Camel Lavender Farm in Ramona, an Alpine pizzeria hiring disabled workers, candidate announcements in key local races, expansion of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and permanent protection for Mildred Falls, among many other stories covered.
The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Note: Some shows were reruns; original run dates are listed below. Shows also include intros, station IDs and public service announcements. For links to listen plus an index with topics and interviews in each show, click the "read more" link and scroll down. Audio links are below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)
July 7, 2025
Alligator Alcatraz
Deportation ruling
ICE out of El Cajon march
ECM wins awards
Aguirre wish Supervisor special election
CNS: Panic at CA schools losing $1 billion in federal funds
2025 talks: Musk may form new party, Texas flooding, environmental protection
CNS: Calif. birthright citizens protected for now
Hiking tips in hat
Founding Fathers 4th of July special
July 11. 2025
Cottonwood sand mine in Rancho SD voted down by County Panners
Steele Fire in Rancho SD
Grossmont Healthcare District Gloria Chadwick resigns
Lemon Grove Councilman Steve Faiai dies
La Mesa mosquito spraying for West Nile Virus
Crimebeat: Arrests for El Cajon park murder and Spring Valley dog dragging
People Power: Pizzabilities in Alpine provides jobs for disabled
Capitol Report: Budget signed: how local representatives voted
CNS: budget hits rural areas
2025 talks: NOAA cuts, budget’s farm impacts
Toddler falls to death from window in La Mesa
CNS:Teens advocate for arts funding
Ramona fatality crash
Hiking in heat tips
ICE out of El Cajon rally
July 18,2025
2025 talks: Grocery strike averted
La Mesa grandma, a citizen legal observer, detained by ICE at courthouse
Business report: Grossmont Center design changes approved
Crest evacuation route
On the Road: Camel Valley Lavender Farm in Ramona
People Power: Pizzabilities in Alpine
PNS: MAGA burns hats over Epstein files, Medicaid and Snap cuts, good trouble protests
2025 Talks: Asylum reversal, Epstein files, foreign aid cuts
Destination East County: Midsummer events
Age friendly La Mesa
CNS: Students advocate for arts funds
Cottonwood Sand Mine a wash
Campo Stone Store
July 28, 2025
Sup. Desmond runs for Congress, 3 candidates vie for his Supervisor seat
Santee cannabis shops
Cottonwood sand mine hearing heads to Supervisors in Sept.
Education: GUIHSDBrown Act violations and apologies
CNS: Women grads earn 82% of men
Green Scene: Environmentalists sue over Fanita Ranch in Santee
Crest Fire Station progress
Ramona pedestrian death
Destination East County: hot August nights events
Dehesa fatality crash
Webbs obit: Julian Hard Cider owners
CNS: Undocumented students’ counseling online
Yonder Report: News deserts and more
On the Road: Camel Valley Lavender farm in Ramona
Cool Zones and heat tips
Business Report: Grossmont Center, La Mesa
August 4, 2025
Rep. Jacobs’ townhall in Issa’s district
Crimebeat: SWAT fatality in Santee
Education: Adult education cut for immigrants
Clear the Shelthers: Humane Society
August county park closures
Yonder Report: Tribes sue EPA, rural Medicaid gaps, and more rural news
Jobs Talk: Wage theft
Green Scene: EPA cuts’ impacts in Calif.
Destination East County: August events
2025 talks: Redistricting, Trump fires head of labor statistics, ICE mass arrests, , Senate recess speeds nominations
Santee cannabis permits approved by city council
August 11, 2025
Ex-Sup. Fletcher drops lawsuit
La Mesa battery storage scrapped
Measles case at Children’s Hospital
Green Scene: solar ruling
People Power: El Cajon Posse helps people in need
Santee gets new brush rig
Clear the Shelters PSA for county animal control
CNS: DACA healthcare drops in Calif.
Bear cub rescued at Ramona wildfire center
Trump takes over Wash. DC police
Gaza starvation
Park closures in August due to heat
Safe parking site opens in Grantville
Crimebeat: Battery suspect wanted in Rancho SD
Destination East County: August events
Cottonwood hearing Sept.10 before Supervisors
2025 Talks: Trump-Putin meeting, abortion access, and more national news
August 15, 2025
Migrant children shelters close including El Cajon
Lemon Grove Council applicants for vacancy
*Newsmaker Suzanne Till, Congressional candidate in district 48
Padres are #1 in National League West
Clear the shelters PSA for county animal control
Green Scene: Solar ruling impacts homeowners
August 25, 2025
Redistricting measure signed
Campa Najjar to challenge Issa for Congress
Lemon Grove mayoral recall advances, Mayor Snow sues recall organizers
Aerial firefighting special report
County legislative priorities
Highway 94/125 upgrades in La Mesa/Spring Valley
El Cajon Council protest over ICE cooperation
Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District vacancy
Lemon Grove Council vacancy updates
CNS: Cal Works reforms
Destination East County: Memorable September events
CNS: Charter school reforms
PNS: National Guard sent to Chicago, DEI in schools ruling, US falls behind on EVs, and more
September 1, 2025
PNS: Labor Day rallies across US over Constitution and labor rights
Labor rulings
Postal Service suspensions
Green Scene: Roadless Wilderness changes could impact Cleveland National Forest
Faces of hunger
Ex-Rep. Duke Cunningham dies
Highrise housing: SB 79
Update on Santee jail death
7th jail death in San Diego County in 2025
Lemon Grove Sheriff station reopens after flooding
Addiction treatment vs incarceration
CNS: Bill to help foster families after disasters
Safe parking reopens in El Cajon
East County property values rise
People Power: Horses of Tir Na Nog in Guatay: horse rescue needs help after flood damaged hay
Crimebeat: stabbing arrest
Destination East County: September events
Cool Zones
September 8, 2025
Dam danger: El Capitan in Lakeside
Lodge Fire in Spring Valley
Fire readiness
Lemon Grove homeless plan
West Coast Health Alliance forms
Green Scene: Roadless forest areas threatened
El Cajon grants
Frosted Faces’ Ramona veterinary clinic opens
Crimebeat: Ramona SWAT action
Destination East County: September events
Special elections: PSA for SD County
September 17, 2025
Cottonwood sand mine proposed in Rancho SD voted down by Supervisors
Coches Fire in Lakeside
Mara Elliott runs for state Senate
Califleaders speak out against Supreme Court rulling on racial profiling
Fire district consolidation opposed by San Miguel and Alpine fire departments
Mobile home fire safety
Protesters at El Cajon Council meeting; labor organizer runs for Mayor
Grene Scene: La Mesa tree events
Abortion pill access in Calif.
On the Road: Desert View Tower, Jacumba
CNS: 16% of community college students graduate from four-year universities
PNS: Troops sent to Memphis, Utah Gov. calls for peace after shooting, end to registering voters at new citizen ceremonies
PSA on special elections for SD County
People Power: Horses of Tir Na Nog, Guatay needs help after flood damaged hay
September 22, 2025
Rep. Issa casts deciding vote against releasing Epstein files
Gov. Newsom signs ICE check bills
Medicare ad scams
Crimebeat: hit and run spree across East County
Missing woman’s vehicle found in Potrero
National Suicide Prevention Month: Local help
Media attacks
Mobilehome fires: lessons from Lakeside
Destination East County: October events
Tribal Bat: Native American foster children bill
September 29, 2025
We are all immigrants rally in SD
Sabrina Bazzo runs for 40th state senate seat
SVP placement bill by Brian Jones goes to Governor
Autism controversies
Lemon Grove student reports stalking
FBI reward to find suspect who shot and robbed hikers in Jacumba
CNS: Deceptive Medicare ads
Mountain lion cubs rehabbed in Ramona
Covered Calif. open enrollment
People Power: United for San Diego
CNS: Arts funding faces rural challenges in CA
PSA: National Preparedness Month
County historical event in Santee
Fall planting tips
Tribal Beat: Native American Foster children bill
Missing woman’s vehicle found in Potrero
October 6, 2025
Government shutdown impacts
State sues El Cajon over sharing license plate reader data
El Capitan Reservoir access increases in Lakeside
KNSJ event PSA
*Arts/Music: Interview with Santee filmmaker Natalie Comou
People Power: United for SD
CNS: Car registration fees may triple
Coach Gordon Nash of Lakeside, Helix legend who mentored Bill Walton, dies
October 13, 2025
Gaza-Hamas ceasefire deal: local reactions
Chicago ICE raids spark controversy
PNS: Qatari base, healthcare tax credits poll, All for Safe Schools
Calif. reparations bill by local legislator Weber-Pierson signed
El Cajon Councilman Ortiz recall fails to get enough signatures
Rancho Fire in Ramona
Crest Firewise Council
Calif. bill signed for deported children caregivers
Figueroa restraining order against Lorena Gonzalez denied
Destination East County: Late October events and Halloween happenings
On the Road: Pumpkins at Christmas Tree Farm in Lakeside
Car registrations may double
All in for Safe Schools
Sounds of History: Lemon Grove museums
October 20, 2025
No Kings rallies draw 85,000 across San Diego County
Campo Road grant in Spring Valley cancelled by feds
Shrapnel hits CHP car after I-5 closed for military anniversary celebration
Calif. Senator Brian Jones’ SVP bill signed by Governor Newsom
Grene Scene: CNS- green energy benefitting Calif.
East County ghost stories
Federal refugee program overhauled
Destination East County: Late October events
November 3, 2025
Food resources as shutdown halts SNAP funds
Sheriff wrongful death settlement
County disaster response survey
People Power: IRT in San Diego sends help to Jamaica after hurricane
Hantavirus found in Cuyamaca deer mouse
ECM wins 6 SD Press Club awards
La Mesa Police memorial for officer killed helping motorist
Lemon Grove Council reopens applications for Council vacancy
Health insurance choices; open enrollment for Covered California
Crimebeat: El Cajon hit and run suspect sought; Lemon Grove-DUI charges filed againstdriver who killed cousins in Lemon Grove
Green Scene: Mildred Falls near Pine Valley preserved by nonprofit
Destination East County: November events
CNS: child poverty rises
Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College holds auction online
Campo Road grant in Spring Valley cancelled by feds
On the Road: Campo Stone Store
November 10, 2025
Election returns: Prop 50 passes, Poway Councilman recalled
Airport delays due to shutdown
Food distribution outreach as SNAP frozen
Crimebeat: El Cajon hit and run arrest, El Cajon cold case homicide victim identified
Descanso: Cal Trans cuts parking, merchants object
New Grossmont Healthcare CEO
CNS: Toxic wildfire smoke
Lakeside transportation planning
2025 talks: Pelosi steps down from Congress, USPS workers protest, and more
*Arts/Music interview with La Mesa filmmaker Elisha Cecil
Destination East County: November events
Yonder Report: Tariff impacts, USDA closing offices, ICE raids and more rural news
Green Scene: Pumpkin smash at Sweetwater Springs School
November 14, 2025
Deluge forecast for region
Shutdown ends: how local representatives voted
2025 talks: government reopens, farm bill extensions up next in Congress
Grossmont Union High School District board rejects immigration protection for students
Health alert: Baby formula recalled due to botulism
Four candidates for governor share healthcare ideas in forum
Green Scene: Climate change summit 2025 updates including Newsom pledges
Housing in unincorporated areas on Supervisors’ agenda: Spring Valley and Lakeside targeted
County opens psychiatric care facility
Calif. attorney general issues scan alerts for veterans
Descanso parking controversy
Grossmont Healthcare District has a new CEO
Lakeside Planning for transportation
Turkey safety tips for Thanksgiving
Crimebeat: El Cajon hit and run, cold case victim identified
November 21, 2025
PNS: Death threats against members of Congress, offshore drilling proposed and more national news
Green Scene: Calif. oil drilling proposal reactions
Anza Borrego State Park expands
CNS: Calif. Lemon Law weakened
SNAP cuts and recipients must reapply
Medicare costs rise
Housing in unincorporated area: Supervisors target Casa de Oro, Valle de Oro and Lakeside
Destination East County: December events in East County
Crimebeat: SVP Quarles in Borrego sent back to state hospital for parole violation
CNS: Youth apprenticeships
Animal Tales: Pygmy hippo in Ramona is oldest of her species
Turkey safety tips
Toys 4 Tots drive at county airports
