Listen now: East County Magazine’s radio show from June-November 2025

November 29, 2025 (San Diego's East County) -- Our radio shows from July through November 2025 are now online.

Highlights included interviews with two local filmmakers, coverage of shutdown impacts locally, Cottonwood Sand Mine proposal buried by Supervisors, ICE protests in El Cajon and San Diego, a new Camel Lavender Farm in Ramona, an Alpine pizzeria hiring disabled workers, candidate announcements in key local races, expansion of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and permanent protection for Mildred Falls, among many other stories covered.

The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Note: Some shows were reruns; original run dates are listed below. Shows also include intros, station IDs and public service announcements. For links to listen plus an index with topics and interviews in each show, click the "read more" link and scroll down. Audio links are below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)

July 7, 2025

Alligator Alcatraz

Deportation ruling

ICE out of El Cajon march

ECM wins awards

Aguirre wish Supervisor special election

CNS: Panic at CA schools losing $1 billion in federal funds

2025 talks: Musk may form new party, Texas flooding, environmental protection

CNS: Calif. birthright citizens protected for now

Hiking tips in hat

Founding Fathers 4th of July special

July 11. 2025

Cottonwood sand mine in Rancho SD voted down by County Panners

Steele Fire in Rancho SD

Grossmont Healthcare District Gloria Chadwick resigns

Lemon Grove Councilman Steve Faiai dies

La Mesa mosquito spraying for West Nile Virus

Crimebeat: Arrests for El Cajon park murder and Spring Valley dog dragging

People Power: Pizzabilities in Alpine provides jobs for disabled

Capitol Report: Budget signed: how local representatives voted

CNS: budget hits rural areas

2025 talks: NOAA cuts, budget’s farm impacts

Toddler falls to death from window in La Mesa

CNS:Teens advocate for arts funding

Ramona fatality crash

Hiking in heat tips

ICE out of El Cajon rally

July 18,2025

2025 talks: Grocery strike averted

La Mesa grandma, a citizen legal observer, detained by ICE at courthouse

Business report: Grossmont Center design changes approved

Crest evacuation route

On the Road: Camel Valley Lavender Farm in Ramona

People Power: Pizzabilities in Alpine

PNS: MAGA burns hats over Epstein files, Medicaid and Snap cuts, good trouble protests

2025 Talks: Asylum reversal, Epstein files, foreign aid cuts

Destination East County: Midsummer events

Age friendly La Mesa

CNS: Students advocate for arts funds

Cottonwood Sand Mine a wash

Campo Stone Store

July 28, 2025

Sup. Desmond runs for Congress, 3 candidates vie for his Supervisor seat

Santee cannabis shops

Cottonwood sand mine hearing heads to Supervisors in Sept.

Education: GUIHSDBrown Act violations and apologies

CNS: Women grads earn 82% of men

Green Scene: Environmentalists sue over Fanita Ranch in Santee

Crest Fire Station progress

Ramona pedestrian death

Destination East County: hot August nights events

Dehesa fatality crash

Webbs obit: Julian Hard Cider owners

CNS: Undocumented students’ counseling online

Yonder Report: News deserts and more

On the Road: Camel Valley Lavender farm in Ramona

Cool Zones and heat tips

Business Report: Grossmont Center, La Mesa

August 4, 2025

Rep. Jacobs’ townhall in Issa’s district

Crimebeat: SWAT fatality in Santee

Education: Adult education cut for immigrants

Clear the Shelthers: Humane Society

August county park closures

Yonder Report: Tribes sue EPA, rural Medicaid gaps, and more rural news

Jobs Talk: Wage theft

Green Scene: EPA cuts’ impacts in Calif.

Destination East County: August events

2025 talks: Redistricting, Trump fires head of labor statistics, ICE mass arrests, , Senate recess speeds nominations

Santee cannabis permits approved by city council

August 11, 2025

Ex-Sup. Fletcher drops lawsuit

La Mesa battery storage scrapped

Measles case at Children’s Hospital

Green Scene: solar ruling

People Power: El Cajon Posse helps people in need

Santee gets new brush rig

Clear the Shelters PSA for county animal control

CNS: DACA healthcare drops in Calif.

Bear cub rescued at Ramona wildfire center

Trump takes over Wash. DC police

Gaza starvation

Park closures in August due to heat

Safe parking site opens in Grantville

Crimebeat: Battery suspect wanted in Rancho SD

Destination East County: August events

Cottonwood hearing Sept.10 before Supervisors

2025 Talks: Trump-Putin meeting, abortion access, and more national news

August 15, 2025

Migrant children shelters close including El Cajon

Lemon Grove Council applicants for vacancy

*Newsmaker Suzanne Till, Congressional candidate in district 48

Padres are #1 in National League West

Clear the shelters PSA for county animal control

Green Scene: Solar ruling impacts homeowners

August 25, 2025

Redistricting measure signed

Campa Najjar to challenge Issa for Congress

Lemon Grove mayoral recall advances, Mayor Snow sues recall organizers

Aerial firefighting special report

County legislative priorities

Highway 94/125 upgrades in La Mesa/Spring Valley

El Cajon Council protest over ICE cooperation

Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District vacancy

Lemon Grove Council vacancy updates

CNS: Cal Works reforms

Destination East County: Memorable September events

CNS: Charter school reforms

PNS: National Guard sent to Chicago, DEI in schools ruling, US falls behind on EVs, and more

September 1, 2025

PNS: Labor Day rallies across US over Constitution and labor rights

Labor rulings

Postal Service suspensions

Green Scene: Roadless Wilderness changes could impact Cleveland National Forest

Faces of hunger

Ex-Rep. Duke Cunningham dies

Highrise housing: SB 79

Update on Santee jail death

7th jail death in San Diego County in 2025

Lemon Grove Sheriff station reopens after flooding

Addiction treatment vs incarceration

CNS: Bill to help foster families after disasters

Safe parking reopens in El Cajon

East County property values rise

People Power: Horses of Tir Na Nog in Guatay: horse rescue needs help after flood damaged hay

Crimebeat: stabbing arrest

Destination East County: September events

Cool Zones

September 8, 2025

Dam danger: El Capitan in Lakeside

Lodge Fire in Spring Valley

Fire readiness

Lemon Grove homeless plan

West Coast Health Alliance forms

Green Scene: Roadless forest areas threatened

El Cajon grants

Frosted Faces’ Ramona veterinary clinic opens

Crimebeat: Ramona SWAT action

Destination East County: September events

Special elections: PSA for SD County

September 17, 2025

Cottonwood sand mine proposed in Rancho SD voted down by Supervisors

Coches Fire in Lakeside

Mara Elliott runs for state Senate

Califleaders speak out against Supreme Court rulling on racial profiling

Fire district consolidation opposed by San Miguel and Alpine fire departments

Mobile home fire safety

Protesters at El Cajon Council meeting; labor organizer runs for Mayor

Grene Scene: La Mesa tree events

Abortion pill access in Calif.

On the Road: Desert View Tower, Jacumba

CNS: 16% of community college students graduate from four-year universities

PNS: Troops sent to Memphis, Utah Gov. calls for peace after shooting, end to registering voters at new citizen ceremonies

PSA on special elections for SD County

People Power: Horses of Tir Na Nog, Guatay needs help after flood damaged hay

September 22, 2025

Rep. Issa casts deciding vote against releasing Epstein files

Gov. Newsom signs ICE check bills

Medicare ad scams

Crimebeat: hit and run spree across East County

Missing woman’s vehicle found in Potrero

National Suicide Prevention Month: Local help

Media attacks

Mobilehome fires: lessons from Lakeside

Destination East County: October events

Tribal Bat: Native American foster children bill

September 29, 2025

We are all immigrants rally in SD

Sabrina Bazzo runs for 40th state senate seat

SVP placement bill by Brian Jones goes to Governor

Autism controversies

Lemon Grove student reports stalking

FBI reward to find suspect who shot and robbed hikers in Jacumba

CNS: Deceptive Medicare ads

Mountain lion cubs rehabbed in Ramona

Covered Calif. open enrollment

People Power: United for San Diego

CNS: Arts funding faces rural challenges in CA

PSA: National Preparedness Month

County historical event in Santee

Fall planting tips

Tribal Beat: Native American Foster children bill

Missing woman’s vehicle found in Potrero

October 6, 2025

Government shutdown impacts

State sues El Cajon over sharing license plate reader data

El Capitan Reservoir access increases in Lakeside

KNSJ event PSA

*Arts/Music: Interview with Santee filmmaker Natalie Comou

People Power: United for SD

CNS: Car registration fees may triple

Coach Gordon Nash of Lakeside, Helix legend who mentored Bill Walton, dies

October 13, 2025

Gaza-Hamas ceasefire deal: local reactions

Chicago ICE raids spark controversy

PNS: Qatari base, healthcare tax credits poll, All for Safe Schools

Calif. reparations bill by local legislator Weber-Pierson signed

El Cajon Councilman Ortiz recall fails to get enough signatures

Rancho Fire in Ramona

Crest Firewise Council

Calif. bill signed for deported children caregivers

Figueroa restraining order against Lorena Gonzalez denied

Destination East County: Late October events and Halloween happenings

On the Road: Pumpkins at Christmas Tree Farm in Lakeside

Car registrations may double

All in for Safe Schools

Sounds of History: Lemon Grove museums

October 20, 2025

No Kings rallies draw 85,000 across San Diego County

Campo Road grant in Spring Valley cancelled by feds

Shrapnel hits CHP car after I-5 closed for military anniversary celebration

Calif. Senator Brian Jones’ SVP bill signed by Governor Newsom

Grene Scene: CNS- green energy benefitting Calif.

East County ghost stories

Federal refugee program overhauled

Destination East County: Late October events

November 3, 2025

Food resources as shutdown halts SNAP funds

Sheriff wrongful death settlement

County disaster response survey

People Power: IRT in San Diego sends help to Jamaica after hurricane

Hantavirus found in Cuyamaca deer mouse

ECM wins 6 SD Press Club awards

La Mesa Police memorial for officer killed helping motorist

Lemon Grove Council reopens applications for Council vacancy

Health insurance choices; open enrollment for Covered California

Crimebeat: El Cajon hit and run suspect sought; Lemon Grove-DUI charges filed againstdriver who killed cousins in Lemon Grove

Green Scene: Mildred Falls near Pine Valley preserved by nonprofit

Destination East County: November events

CNS: child poverty rises

Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College holds auction online

Campo Road grant in Spring Valley cancelled by feds

On the Road: Campo Stone Store

November 10, 2025

Election returns: Prop 50 passes, Poway Councilman recalled

Airport delays due to shutdown

Food distribution outreach as SNAP frozen

Crimebeat: El Cajon hit and run arrest, El Cajon cold case homicide victim identified

Descanso: Cal Trans cuts parking, merchants object

New Grossmont Healthcare CEO

CNS: Toxic wildfire smoke

Lakeside transportation planning

2025 talks: Pelosi steps down from Congress, USPS workers protest, and more

*Arts/Music interview with La Mesa filmmaker Elisha Cecil

Destination East County: November events

Yonder Report: Tariff impacts, USDA closing offices, ICE raids and more rural news

Green Scene: Pumpkin smash at Sweetwater Springs School

November 14, 2025

Deluge forecast for region

Shutdown ends: how local representatives voted

2025 talks: government reopens, farm bill extensions up next in Congress

Grossmont Union High School District board rejects immigration protection for students

Health alert: Baby formula recalled due to botulism

Four candidates for governor share healthcare ideas in forum

Green Scene: Climate change summit 2025 updates including Newsom pledges

Housing in unincorporated areas on Supervisors’ agenda: Spring Valley and Lakeside targeted

County opens psychiatric care facility

Calif. attorney general issues scan alerts for veterans

Descanso parking controversy

Grossmont Healthcare District has a new CEO

Lakeside Planning for transportation

Turkey safety tips for Thanksgiving

Crimebeat: El Cajon hit and run, cold case victim identified

November 21, 2025

PNS: Death threats against members of Congress, offshore drilling proposed and more national news

Green Scene: Calif. oil drilling proposal reactions

Anza Borrego State Park expands

CNS: Calif. Lemon Law weakened

SNAP cuts and recipients must reapply

Medicare costs rise

Housing in unincorporated area: Supervisors target Casa de Oro, Valle de Oro and Lakeside

Destination East County: December events in East County

Crimebeat: SVP Quarles in Borrego sent back to state hospital for parole violation

CNS: Youth apprenticeships

Animal Tales: Pygmy hippo in Ramona is oldest of her species

Turkey safety tips

Toys 4 Tots drive at county airports