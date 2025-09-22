Listen now! Our radio shows from April-June 2025 are now online

September 22, 2025 (San Diego's East County) -- Our radio shows from April through June 2025 are now online.

Highlights included interviews with immigration lawyer Nora Milner, El Cajon marketing manager Chris Berg, and Congressional candidate Curt Morrison, as well as coverage of top news issues such as controversies in the Grossmont Union High School District, protests and a recall effort in El Cajon, homelessness, and the passing of local leaders including former La Mesa Mayor Art Madrid, ex-San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, and Rincon Chairman Bo Mazetti.

The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Note: Some shows were reruns; original run dates are listed below. Shows also include intros, station IDs and public service announcements. For links to listen plus an index with topics and interviews in each show, click the "read more" link and scroll down. Audio links are below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)

April 4, 2025

El Cajon protests announced

*Newsmaker interview: Nora Milner, immigration lawyer

Latinos press conference on ICE raids in El Cajon

County budget vote: delay proposed

Courts block public health fund claw back

La Mesa townhall on proposed battery storage facility

Student loan payment plans suspended

Shellfish toxin alert

CNS: Car shopping transparency bill

FEMA: Trump administration violates court order

Grossmont Healthcare District’s mobile library

San Diego blood drives

Destination East County: April events

Santee prioritize fire protection

PNS Yonder Report: Education and USPS dismantling servicein rural areas

Sounds of History: Helen Stoddard

April 14, 2025

*Newsmaker: Curtis Morrison, 48th Congressional district candidate

Supervisorial District 1: early election results

Disaster resilience funds stopped

Student loan refunding

Spring break pet adoptions: PSA for Humane Society

El Cajon Latinos against ICE cooperation

Green Scene: County transportation plan blocked by judge

Shellfish poisoning

April 21, 2025

FEMA cuts illegal, judge rules

Mountain lion chases Descanso runner in Cuyamaca

5.2 quake hits Julian

La Mesa battery storage townhall

Spring break: Pet adoptions: PSA

CNS: Allergy relief tips

Santee recreation center financing

Crimebeat: Fatal El Cajon shooting

Farm animal bill under attack

Supervisor Anderson wants longer agenda change notifications

2025 talks: Trump wants to end birthright citizenship, elections execute actions and more

Issa sues Calif. Over counting mail ballots, 3 groups intervene

Destination East County: Merry May events

Ready,Set,Grow: Butterfly gardening

CalKids scholarships





Green Scene: County transportation plan blocked

April 25, 2025

Recall effort launched against 3 GUHSD school board members

Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner dies

Rep. Issa’s McDonald’ appearance and protest

CNS: Trump wants to force homeless into camps

Lemon Grove Mayor Snow recall effort fizzles

Missing woman

2025 talks: judge blocks deportations under Alien Enemies Act, ICE deports sick kids, Trump ratings drop

Crimebeat: Jacumba burglary suspects arrested, El Cajon shooting suspect surrenders

Destination East County: Merry May events

CNS: Medicaid cuts to hurt schools

Allergy relief tips from CNS

County mosquito pesticide drops begin in Rolando, La Mesa

Santee recreation center financing

Weather forecast

May 5, 2025

Intro

Hidden cameras at El Cajon fire stations

Crimebeat: La Mesa cold case sailor murder: reward increased

Deputies rescue child on freeway in Santee

Green Scene: House votes to end CA clean air waivers

PNS: PBS and NPR funding end ordered, immigration updates, most deported Venezuelans were not criminals

Felipe Fire in Julian

El Cajon Chaldeans lose on appeal in redistricting case

Sports: Cuyamaca College Coyotes win state championship in soccer

Tribal Beat: Carmen Lucas speaks June 8 on cultural preservation in Alpine

Rattlesnake safety

2025 Talks: Canada election, Trump refuses to follow Constitution and due process, wants to reopen Alcatraz, climate energy lawsuits filed by state attorneys general, opioid issues, Head Start cuts

*Bookshelf: interview with Dr. Keith Black, brain surgeon author

Destination: Events in mid to late May

May 12, 2025

GUHSD chief of staff resigns, board refuses to revote on teacher layoffs

Controversies re: El Cajon recall Ortiz backers

Ex-El Cajon Councilman Ben Kalasho: jail sentence delayed

CNS: Climate cuts, CA leaders object

Pacific Crest Trail access at risk

Health alert: Rabid bat at Safari Park

Live burn demo in Spring Valley by Cal Fire

Sports: Padres 21-0 win sets record

CNS: Bills to reduce electric bills in Calif.

Capitol report: Trump orders cuts to PBS, NPR

Pope Leo XVI has San Diego ties

2025 Talks: Tariff negotiations, small business impacts, SNAP penalties, immigration privacy data concerns and more

Yonder Report: cuts in head start and Americorp impact rural areas, CA bullfrogs, climate risks to pregnant women

Descanso library hosts mountain lion event

La Mesa cold case: $65,000 reward

Care for all Californians bill

Destination: Late May events

May 19,2025

Bomb at Palm Springs clinic—SD Sheriff adds patrols locally

West Nile Virus in Lemon Grove crows

Jail death in Santee

Tribal Beat: Rincon Chair Bo Mazetti dies

Capitol report:federal land grant

Anza Borrego voted best state park for wildflower viewing

Descanso parking changes threaten businesses

Green Scene: Borrego Springs microgrid

El Cajon duck pond drained

CA ballot errors bill

La Mesa boards and commissions have openings

Endangered species protections

AI regulations

Prevfentable hospitalizations in CA

Pacific Crest Tail access risk

Rabid bat at Safari Park

Warrior hike challenge in Lakeside

May 26, 2025

Homeless count: East County results, El Cajon disputes

Lemon Grove sleeping cabins funding

Lakeside RV parking area ends

Plane crash in SD: El Cajon flight school owner and music agent killed

Crimebeat: 4th arrest in Lemon Grove murder

Cottonwood sand mine goes to planning commission

CNS: birth centers bill

La Mesa boards and commissions: volunteers needed

Anza Borrego named best state park for wildflower viewing

Trump at West Point on Memorial Day, increases military spending as Congress votes to decrease Medicaid funding

KNSJ event: Chris Hodges May 30

PNS: Gaza-Israel updates, DOJ ends police investigations

Destination East County: June events

Crest Fire preparedness

Green Scene: Borrego microgrid

Warbird flight: WWII vets (Best of East County)

June 2, 2025

Sanctuary cities list includes 5 local jurisdictions

Refugee bazaar; Afghans face deportations

TB at 2 local homeless shelters

La Mesa riot: 5 year anniversary special report

COVID vaccines for pregnant women and children

Green Scene: Santa Ysabel Preserve expands

Judge rules Kalasho violated El Cajon code violations

Burn permits suspended by Cal Fire

Bill Walton legacy project to honor late La Mesa NBA superstar

Healthcare scholarships

2025 talks: tariff rulings,Harvard students’ visas threatened, ICE concerns,Gaa-Israel peace talks

Conttonwood sand mine in Rancho SD: set for hearing

June 13,2025

National Guard deployment ruling

Restaurant raid reactions in SD

Senator Padilla handcuffed at DHS Secretary’s press conference

No Kings protests

Newsom speech: Democracy at a crossroads

Fanita Ranch controversies in Santee

Eggs recalled

Lakes access saved in East County

La Mesa’s long-serving Mayor Art Madrid dies

Green Scene: Santa Ysabel preserv expands

CNS: Lethal animal control

Bill Walton legacy project to honor late La Mesa NBA superstar

Grilling safety tips

No Kings rallies

June 16, 2025

60,000 at No Kings rallies locally

Grocery strike voted by union members

Jewish groups boycott SD Pride Parade

Bishops to stand with refugees at SD courthouse

Union leader Dolores Huerta detained

Casa deo Oro improvements move forward in Spring Valley

People Power: SD Highwayman needs help, El Cajon resident

Campo gets new VFW hall

2025Talks:Assassinations inMinnesota,Army anniversary parade is costly, VA benefits cut, Iran-Israel strike

UT fires OpEd editor

Senator Jones has 5 bills approved by state Senate

CNS: Compostable packaging

Legacy of former La Mesa Mayor Art Madrid

Eggs recalled

CNS: Hunger on CA college campuses

June 23, 2025

Iran bombed by US, attack on Qatar base

Capitol report: Sale of Cleveland National Forest and other public lands proposed

Bishop blocks ICE from grabbing immigrations at courthouse

Fallbrook Dem Club hears 5 Congressional candidates running against Issa

Kalashos are no shows for jail sentence;now they are fugitives

Vetoes by Mayor Gloria impact local lake hours

Special election voting underway for Supervisor District 1

Pride Month: CNS

El Cajon point in tie count numbers of homeless adjusted

Bille Jo Jannen dies: Campo Planning Group Chair and journalist

Las Colinas jail death

CA child wellbeing is 32nd in nation(CNS)

Monte Fire evacuations lifted in Lakeside

Water Conservation Garden: CWA may end funding

Ferret legalization advances in CA: Bill pushed by La Mesa resident

June 30,2025

2025 Talks: Budget advances, Dems blocked on Iran info, CA AG sues over birthright citizenship, RFK Jr proposes vaccine changes

Supreme Court ruling on deportations

Marines stationed at border in Campo

Lakes to stay open

Crimebeat: Attempted murder at Parkway Plaza

Fentanyl deaths decrease

East County Magazine wins Society of Professional Journalists award

*Newsmaker: Chris Berg,El Cajon marketing manager on changes in downtown El Cajon

Garden funds cut by CWA

Destination East County: Fourth of July festivities