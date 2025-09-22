Listen now! Our radio shows from April-June 2025 are now online

September 22, 2025 (San Diego's East County) -- Our radio shows from April through June 2025 are now online.
Highlights included interviews with immigration lawyer Nora Milner, El Cajon marketing manager Chris Berg, and Congressional candidate Curt Morrison, as well as coverage of top news issues such as controversies in the Grossmont Union High School District, protests and a recall effort in El Cajon, homelessness, and the passing of local leaders including former La Mesa Mayor Art Madrid, ex-San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, and Rincon Chairman Bo Mazetti.
The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Note: Some shows were reruns; original run dates are listed below. Shows also include intros, station IDs and public service announcements. For links to listen plus an index with topics and interviews in each show, click the "read more" link and scroll down. Audio links are below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)
April 4, 2025
El Cajon protests announced
*Newsmaker interview: Nora Milner, immigration lawyer
Latinos press conference on ICE raids in El Cajon
County budget vote: delay proposed
Courts block public health fund claw back
La Mesa townhall on proposed battery storage facility
Student loan payment plans suspended
Shellfish toxin alert
CNS: Car shopping transparency bill
FEMA: Trump administration violates court order
Grossmont Healthcare District’s mobile library
San Diego blood drives
Destination East County: April events
Santee prioritize fire protection
PNS Yonder Report: Education and USPS dismantling servicein rural areas
Sounds of History: Helen Stoddard
April 14, 2025
*Newsmaker: Curtis Morrison, 48th Congressional district candidate
Supervisorial District 1: early election results
Disaster resilience funds stopped
Student loan refunding
Spring break pet adoptions: PSA for Humane Society
El Cajon Latinos against ICE cooperation
Green Scene: County transportation plan blocked by judge
Shellfish poisoning
April 21, 2025
FEMA cuts illegal, judge rules
Mountain lion chases Descanso runner in Cuyamaca
5.2 quake hits Julian
La Mesa battery storage townhall
Spring break: Pet adoptions: PSA
CNS: Allergy relief tips
Santee recreation center financing
Crimebeat: Fatal El Cajon shooting
Farm animal bill under attack
Supervisor Anderson wants longer agenda change notifications
2025 talks: Trump wants to end birthright citizenship, elections execute actions and more
Issa sues Calif. Over counting mail ballots, 3 groups intervene
Destination East County: Merry May events
Ready,Set,Grow: Butterfly gardening
CalKids scholarships
Green Scene: County transportation plan blocked
April 25, 2025
Recall effort launched against 3 GUHSD school board members
Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner dies
Rep. Issa’s McDonald’ appearance and protest
CNS: Trump wants to force homeless into camps
Lemon Grove Mayor Snow recall effort fizzles
Missing woman
2025 talks: judge blocks deportations under Alien Enemies Act, ICE deports sick kids, Trump ratings drop
Crimebeat: Jacumba burglary suspects arrested, El Cajon shooting suspect surrenders
Destination East County: Merry May events
CNS: Medicaid cuts to hurt schools
Allergy relief tips from CNS
County mosquito pesticide drops begin in Rolando, La Mesa
Santee recreation center financing
Weather forecast
May 5, 2025
Intro
Hidden cameras at El Cajon fire stations
Crimebeat: La Mesa cold case sailor murder: reward increased
Deputies rescue child on freeway in Santee
Green Scene: House votes to end CA clean air waivers
PNS: PBS and NPR funding end ordered, immigration updates, most deported Venezuelans were not criminals
Felipe Fire in Julian
El Cajon Chaldeans lose on appeal in redistricting case
Sports: Cuyamaca College Coyotes win state championship in soccer
Tribal Beat: Carmen Lucas speaks June 8 on cultural preservation in Alpine
Rattlesnake safety
2025 Talks: Canada election, Trump refuses to follow Constitution and due process, wants to reopen Alcatraz, climate energy lawsuits filed by state attorneys general, opioid issues, Head Start cuts
*Bookshelf: interview with Dr. Keith Black, brain surgeon author
Destination: Events in mid to late May
May 12, 2025
GUHSD chief of staff resigns, board refuses to revote on teacher layoffs
Controversies re: El Cajon recall Ortiz backers
Ex-El Cajon Councilman Ben Kalasho: jail sentence delayed
CNS: Climate cuts, CA leaders object
Pacific Crest Trail access at risk
Health alert: Rabid bat at Safari Park
Live burn demo in Spring Valley by Cal Fire
Sports: Padres 21-0 win sets record
CNS: Bills to reduce electric bills in Calif.
Capitol report: Trump orders cuts to PBS, NPR
Pope Leo XVI has San Diego ties
2025 Talks: Tariff negotiations, small business impacts, SNAP penalties, immigration privacy data concerns and more
Yonder Report: cuts in head start and Americorp impact rural areas, CA bullfrogs, climate risks to pregnant women
Descanso library hosts mountain lion event
La Mesa cold case: $65,000 reward
Care for all Californians bill
Destination: Late May events
May 19,2025
Bomb at Palm Springs clinic—SD Sheriff adds patrols locally
West Nile Virus in Lemon Grove crows
Jail death in Santee
Tribal Beat: Rincon Chair Bo Mazetti dies
Capitol report:federal land grant
Anza Borrego voted best state park for wildflower viewing
Descanso parking changes threaten businesses
Green Scene: Borrego Springs microgrid
El Cajon duck pond drained
CA ballot errors bill
La Mesa boards and commissions have openings
Endangered species protections
AI regulations
Prevfentable hospitalizations in CA
Pacific Crest Tail access risk
Rabid bat at Safari Park
Warrior hike challenge in Lakeside
May 26, 2025
Homeless count: East County results, El Cajon disputes
Lemon Grove sleeping cabins funding
Lakeside RV parking area ends
Plane crash in SD: El Cajon flight school owner and music agent killed
Crimebeat: 4th arrest in Lemon Grove murder
Cottonwood sand mine goes to planning commission
CNS: birth centers bill
La Mesa boards and commissions: volunteers needed
Anza Borrego named best state park for wildflower viewing
Trump at West Point on Memorial Day, increases military spending as Congress votes to decrease Medicaid funding
KNSJ event: Chris Hodges May 30
PNS: Gaza-Israel updates, DOJ ends police investigations
Destination East County: June events
Crest Fire preparedness
Green Scene: Borrego microgrid
Warbird flight: WWII vets (Best of East County)
June 2, 2025
Sanctuary cities list includes 5 local jurisdictions
Refugee bazaar; Afghans face deportations
TB at 2 local homeless shelters
La Mesa riot: 5 year anniversary special report
COVID vaccines for pregnant women and children
Green Scene: Santa Ysabel Preserve expands
Judge rules Kalasho violated El Cajon code violations
Burn permits suspended by Cal Fire
Bill Walton legacy project to honor late La Mesa NBA superstar
Healthcare scholarships
2025 talks: tariff rulings,Harvard students’ visas threatened, ICE concerns,Gaa-Israel peace talks
Conttonwood sand mine in Rancho SD: set for hearing
June 13,2025
National Guard deployment ruling
Restaurant raid reactions in SD
Senator Padilla handcuffed at DHS Secretary’s press conference
No Kings protests
Newsom speech: Democracy at a crossroads
Fanita Ranch controversies in Santee
Eggs recalled
Lakes access saved in East County
La Mesa’s long-serving Mayor Art Madrid dies
Green Scene: Santa Ysabel preserv expands
CNS: Lethal animal control
Bill Walton legacy project to honor late La Mesa NBA superstar
Grilling safety tips
No Kings rallies
June 16, 2025
60,000 at No Kings rallies locally
Grocery strike voted by union members
Jewish groups boycott SD Pride Parade
Bishops to stand with refugees at SD courthouse
Union leader Dolores Huerta detained
Casa deo Oro improvements move forward in Spring Valley
People Power: SD Highwayman needs help, El Cajon resident
Campo gets new VFW hall
2025Talks:Assassinations inMinnesota,Army anniversary parade is costly, VA benefits cut, Iran-Israel strike
UT fires OpEd editor
Senator Jones has 5 bills approved by state Senate
CNS: Compostable packaging
Legacy of former La Mesa Mayor Art Madrid
Eggs recalled
CNS: Hunger on CA college campuses
June 23, 2025
Iran bombed by US, attack on Qatar base
Capitol report: Sale of Cleveland National Forest and other public lands proposed
Bishop blocks ICE from grabbing immigrations at courthouse
Fallbrook Dem Club hears 5 Congressional candidates running against Issa
Kalashos are no shows for jail sentence;now they are fugitives
Vetoes by Mayor Gloria impact local lake hours
Special election voting underway for Supervisor District 1
Pride Month: CNS
El Cajon point in tie count numbers of homeless adjusted
Bille Jo Jannen dies: Campo Planning Group Chair and journalist
Las Colinas jail death
CA child wellbeing is 32nd in nation(CNS)
Monte Fire evacuations lifted in Lakeside
Water Conservation Garden: CWA may end funding
Ferret legalization advances in CA: Bill pushed by La Mesa resident
June 30,2025
2025 Talks: Budget advances, Dems blocked on Iran info, CA AG sues over birthright citizenship, RFK Jr proposes vaccine changes
Supreme Court ruling on deportations
Marines stationed at border in Campo
Lakes to stay open
Crimebeat: Attempted murder at Parkway Plaza
Fentanyl deaths decrease
East County Magazine wins Society of Professional Journalists award
*Newsmaker: Chris Berg,El Cajon marketing manager on changes in downtown El Cajon
Garden funds cut by CWA
Destination East County: Fourth of July festivities
