LITERARY ARTS FESTIVAL AT GROSSMONT COLLEGE APRIL 20-23 CELEBRATES AUTHORS AND POETS

February 25, 2020 (El Cajon) – Grossmont College will host its 24th annual literary arts festival on April 20-23. Scroll down for details and find more information here.
 
MONDAY, APRIL 20
 
11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Why Lit Matters panel hosted by Professors Lisa Ledri and Sarah Martin
2.-3:15 p.m. Student Poetry Slam hosted by Gill Sotu
7-8:15 p.m. poet Chris Baron reading / book signing
 
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
 
7-8:15 p.m. New Voices student reading (Building 26, Room 220)
 
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
12:30-1:45 p.m. fiction writer/memoirist Rob Roberge reading / book signing
7-8:15 p.m. essayist and fairytale author Lily Hoang reading / book signing + LAF Writing Contest Winners 
 
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
 
12:30 -1:45 p.m. fiction writer/spoken word artist myriam gurba reading / book signing
7-8:30 p.m. poet Danez Smith reading / book signing + Student Poets of Point Loma HS 
 
Except where noted otherwise, all events will be held in Griffin Gate, southwest outside corner of Student Center, Bldg 60. 

