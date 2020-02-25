LITERARY ARTS FESTIVAL AT GROSSMONT COLLEGE APRIL 20-23 CELEBRATES AUTHORS AND POETS

February 25, 2020 (El Cajon) – Grossmont College will host its 24th annual literary arts festival on April 20-23. Scroll down for details and find more information February 25, 2020 (El Cajon) – Grossmont College will host its 24th annual literary arts festival on April 20-23. Scroll down for details and find more information here

MONDAY, APRIL 20

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Why Lit Matters panel hosted by Professors Lisa Ledri and Sarah Martin

2.-3:15 p.m. Student Poetry Slam hosted by Gill Sotu

7-8:15 p.m. poet Chris Baron reading / book signing

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

7-8:15 p.m. New Voices student reading (Building 26, Room 220)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

12:30-1:45 p.m. fiction writer/memoirist Rob Roberge reading / book signing

7-8:15 p.m. essayist and fairytale author Lily Hoang reading / book signing + LAF Writing Contest Winners

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

12:30 -1:45 p.m. fiction writer/spoken word artist myriam gurba reading / book signing

7-8:30 p.m. poet Danez Smith reading / book signing + Student Poets of Point Loma HS