Little Black Dress event at Goodwill starts in November

Goodwill San Diego's Little Black Dress (LBD) event is when stores in the region will showcase a wide selection of LBDs, shoes and accessories at competitive prices.

The Chula Vista Goodwill retail store will serve as the flagship location, offering the largest assortment of LBDs and accessories.

A highlight of the event is a one-of-a-kind gown created by Evan Hirsch, a 25-year-old New York-based designer known for his transformative, sustainable fashion.

Hirsch rose to fame when his senior project at Drexel University went viral, and his work has since been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle Glamour and People magazine.

Hirsch’s gown which was crafted from pre-loved garments, will be auctioned to the highest bidder on https://shopgoodwill.com/sandiego in November.

In September, Evan partnered with ShopGoodwill.com for a groundbreaking runway show at New York Fashion Week. By upcycling and transforming donated garments, Hirsch crafted couture pieces that celebrate individual style and champion the values of reuse and community support. Dresses from the iconic show will be featured on ShopGoodwill.com starting Nov. 10.

An media release from Goodwill leaders noted that the event will kick off at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Chula Vista store at 706 Broadway.

"At Goodwill San Diego, we believe in Making Good Happen, giving purpose to fashion and creating opportunities for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment," the release said. "The LBD Event is more than a shopping experience; it’s a chance to shop for good, make a fashion statement and support our mission. Whether you shop, donate or attend, your participation helps build a stronger local economy and empowers individuals through job training and employment."