LIVE COMEDY RETURNS TO EAST COUNTY AT SPACEBAR CAFÉ

By Miriam Raftery

June 5, 2021 (La Mesa) – Looking for laughs after a year of quarantining? At the Spacebar Café and Wine Bistro in La Mesa announces Friday night comedy as well as live on June 25th featuring top local talent.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. with music followed by comedy at 7:30 p.m. Food, beer and wine are available for purchase; there is no cover charge.

The lineup includes headliner Chris Clobber, noted for his comedy tours at the San Diego Zoo. Other performers include Iris Neal, a freelance writer for  East County Magazine when not onstage delivering comedy, as well as Brendon Praniewicz, Toni Torquato, Scott Blumen, Matt Zint, Gene Levin and Kent Olive on the keyboard.

Spacebar Café and Wine Bistro is located at 7454 University Ave. in La Mesa. For details and more happenings at this location, visit https://atspacebar.com/.


