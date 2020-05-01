LIVE NATION STREAMS CONCERTS BY ARTISTS AT HOME DAILY DURING PANDEMIC, OFFERS GENEROUS OPTIONS FOR CANCELLED EVENTS

Concert cancelled? You can get a refund – or a 150% credit, plus give tickets to healthcare workers Concert cancelled? You can get a refund – or a 150% credit, plus give tickets to healthcare workers

By Miriam Raftery

May 1, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Live Nation’s concert venues remain shut down around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Magnolia performing arts center in El Cajon, House of Blues in San Diego and others. But their site proclaims, “Just because we’re keeping our distance doesn’t mean the music has to stop. Join us daily for live streams from around the globe – follow artists live form their homes as they share music, stories and more.”

If you had tickets to any upcoming shows, here’s what you need to know.

For cancelled shows, refunds will automatically be issued. Or you can opt to instead receive a credit for 150% of your purchase (including fees) and Live Nation will also donate tickets to healthcare workers.