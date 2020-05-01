LIVE NATION STREAMS CONCERTS BY ARTISTS AT HOME DAILY DURING PANDEMIC, OFFERS GENEROUS OPTIONS FOR CANCELLED EVENTS

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
Concert cancelled?  You can get a refund – or a 150% credit, plus give tickets to healthcare workers
 
By Miriam Raftery
 
May 1, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Live Nation’s concert venues remain shut down around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Magnolia performing arts center in El Cajon, House of Blues in San Diego and others.  But their site proclaims, “Just because we’re keeping our distance doesn’t mean the music has to stop. Join us daily for live streams from around the globe – follow artists live form their homes as they share music, stories and more.”
 
 
If you had tickets to any upcoming shows, here’s what you need to know.  
 
For cancelled shows, refunds will automatically be issued. Or you can opt to instead receive a credit for 150% of your purchase (including fees) and Live Nation will also donate tickets to healthcare workers. 
 
For rescheduled shows, your ticket payment will automatically be applied to the new date – unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show date being announced.
 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon