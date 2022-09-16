LMSV TO FILLL VACANCY ON SCHOOL BOARD BY APPOINTMENT: OCT. 14 DEADLINE TO APPLY

By Susan Taylor

Photo: Map of LMSV Trustee District 4

September 16, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A new trustee to the La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board is needed. At the Board’s September 6 meeting, Sarah Rhiley, District 4 Trustee, announced her immediate resignation. This left the Board with two ways to fill the vacancy. It could hold a special election, or it could appoint a new School Board member.

In a special meeting held on September 12, the board voted unanimously that an appointment will be made to fill out the remainder of Rhiley’s term through December 2024.

The process for applying to be appointed as trustee is posted on the LMSV website at https://www.lmsvschools.org/board/#board-vacancy. The application is available online and must be submitted no later than October 14 at 4:45 p.m to be considered.

Those who are interested must be a least 18 years old, and they must reside in District 4. District 4 is bordered by Campo Road on the north, CA-125 to the west, and extends to Jamacha Blvd. to the south and east. View map: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bbAtdxhvHGCmMH502oWOerlDO2wVuOXq/view

Would-be candidates can find a detailed description of the policies and responsibilities inherent in service as part of the governing team.

At the close of the application period, Board members will conduct interviews with the eligible candidates, who will have three minutes to share their qualifications, followed by questions. At another meeting, the Board will have a public discussion of all qualified candidates and vote to appoint one person. The new trustee will be chosen by a majority vote.