LOCAL AGENCIES JOIN TOGETHER NOV. 13 TO DISCUSS WOMEN WHO PROTECT AND SERVE

Source: AAUW

October 29, 2021 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold a panel discussion about women in law enforcement, fire protection and who serve as dispatchers for local agencies. The meeting will take place on November 13, 2021 in King Hall at Foothills United Methodist Church beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The featured speakers are Lieutenant Katy Lynch from the La Mesa Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Katherine Griffith, Catie Casciari from the San Diego Fire Department, and mother, daughter, dispatchers from San Diego Police Department, Ann Claret and Tawnya Ross.

Panelists will share a brief biography of how they came into their profession and then field questions from the audience. There will be a focus on the challenges and rewards for women in non-traditional roles.

Also included in the program will be the introduction of our six scholarship recipients. Sharing at the meeting will be Patricia Cannock, Amy Martinez, Vivie Truong, Bernadette Maravilla, Ashley Felix and Celia Pirita. The scholarship committee co-chairpersons are Dr. Carol Perkins and Cindy Rittershofer.

The church is located at 4031 Avocado Blvd in La Mesa.

La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) has been engaged in “equity for all” efforts since the 1950’s and is one of the largest branches in the state. AAUW empowers women and girls by advocating for more women in leadership positions, closing the gender pay gap and preventing sexual harassment and discrimination. For more information, go to www.lamesaelcajon-ca.aauw.net.