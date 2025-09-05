LOCAL AGENCIES TOUT COOPERATIVE FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS, URGE PUBLIC TO HELP BY PREPARING FOR WILDFIRES

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Fire officials with an SDG&E Blackhawk helicopter

September 5, 2025 (El Cajon) – Firefighting helicopters from multiple agencies were on display during a press conference held Aug. 26 at SDG&E's hangar at Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

Officials touted aerial assets and cooperative efforts as we enter the highest danger season, though wildfires now occur year-round.

Fire officials urged the public to help prevent fires, keep drones away from fire scenes, and be prepared in case evacuation becomes necessary.

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Villarino praised ”seamless” cooperation of our region’s year-round team. Despite temporary closure of the Ramona air base for expansion, he voiced confidence in our region’s fleet of numerous helicopters dedicated to firefighting, operated by Cal Fire, San Diego Fire & Rescue, the U.S. .Forest Service and SDG&E Cal Fire also has fixed-wing air tankers available to fly in from Riverside County if needed. Statewide, Cal Fire operates 14 air tanker bases, 10 Cal Fire helitack bases plus a helitack base operated jointly with the San Diego County Sheriff.

“Our fleet locally includes a Chinook Type 9 helitanker,” said Villarino. The Chinook carries 3,000 gallons of water and can fly at night. There are also 2 C-130 Hercules airtankers and “we’re getting a third” in the Cal Fire fleet.

Villarino said drones have been a growing problem, forcing grounding of firefighting aircraft. It’s a crime to fly a drone near a wildfire. “If you fly, we can’t,” he advises drone operators.

Photo: Cal Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Villarino beside a San Diego County Sheriff's firefighting helicopter.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez said her department has eight helicopters. “Four are exclusive for firefighting,” she said. “In 2024 we helped on 300 fires, with 1400 water drops.” She added, “We assist with evacuations and fly with Cal Fire crews.”

She urges everyone to have an evacuation plan in place, an evacuation kit ready, and defensible space around your home. During an emergency, deputies go door to door and all sheriff’s vehicles are now equipped with a high-low tone to warn of evacuations. If you believe you’re in danger, though, don’t wait—evacuate. You can also sign up to receive the Sheriff’s Nixel alerts on your phone and follow the San Diego County Sheriff and Cal Fire on X (Twitter).

Chief Rick Marinelli with the U.S. Forest Service said Cleveland National Forest has a type-2 helicopter with 16 crew members, a skycrane in Pine Valley capable of dropping 2500 gallons of water, a night air attack fleet and more. They’re using drones to monitor for fires and have infrared detection. ”There are elevated fire conditions in Cleveland National Forest right now,” he said. “Be vigilant.”

San DIego Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said his agency will be getting a new helicopter in November with greater speed, power and safety to replace Chopper 1. “We need your help to keep us safe,” he said. “Download the Genasys Protection ap with real-time evacuation information. Have a go kit, and harden your home.”

Scott Crider, President of San Diego Gas & Electric, said the San Deigo region is “the envy of other areas” due to a unique partnership between agencies here. “Collaboration is key to our commitment.” SDG&E has five helicopters, including 2 Blackhawks that can carry 1,000 gallons each, dedicated to year-round firefighting. The other 3 helicopters can also fight fires as needed.

“Since January 2024, 1.3 million gallons of water have been dropped on fires by SDG&E,” he said, adding that wildfire readiness is “not just a back country issue. Coastal canyons are bone dry right now.”

He touted “world class technology” rolled out by SDG&E here in San Diego that are “now being adopted across the nation.” That includes 223 weather stations that provide real-time intelligence on fire conditions, 130 cameras providing “eyes on fires” and now artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive technology.

Long-term, SDG&E believes “undergounding lines is the best-long term solution” to prevent fires, particularly in areas prone to winds up to 100 miles per hour locally. While putting power lines underground is costly, so is the cost of not doing so due to public power safety shut-offs to prevent fires and sending personnel to inspect lines before repowering them, Crider said. “We have to look at the whole lifespan.” He estimated it could take “a generation” before undergrounding lines locally is completed.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” he said, “but we’re ready for this year.”

Firefighting officials emphasized that while fall is peak wildfire season in San Diego County, fire season is now year-round. Climate change is fueling larger and more frequent fires even in winter months, as the devastating Los Angeles Fires in January illiustrated.

Even with a massive response of firefighting crews and aerial attacks, not all firestorms can be quickly contained. Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua was on duty at the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County, and also helped battle the 2003 Cedar Fire and 2007 firestorms in San Diego County.” The area of the Palisades fire that he was on did not run out of water, as happened in some neighborhoods. But the fire became a raging inferno so quickly that, he recalls, “There was nothing that could have stopped it.”

Please visit East County Magazine’s Wildfire & Emergency Resource Center to learn more about how to prepare for wildfires, as well as helpful information during a wildfire or other emergency plus recovery resources.