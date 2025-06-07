LOCAL AUTHOR’S NOVEL, IN HARM’S WAY, BRINGS REVOLUTIONARY WAR NAVAL BATTLES TO LIFE

In Harm’s Way: Book One of The Sea Hawkes Chronicles by Thomas M. Wing In Harm’s Way: Book One of The Sea Hawkes Chronicles by Thomas M. Wing

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

June 7, 2025 (San Diego) -- San Diego resident Thomas M. Wing has released his second novel In Harm's Way, an action-packed historical story set during America’s War of Independence.

Wing says he based his story on actual naval battles.

The details Wing provides about those times are interesting and compelling. The main character, Captain Jonas Hawke, returns home to Norfolk after several months of trading in the Indies and the Caribbean.

Norfolk, and other Atlantic colonial ports, are blockaded by the British. They take Jonas’s ship and its contents, belonging to Jonas’s father-in-law. Suffering personal losses due to British abuse of power, along with their haughtiness toward colonists, Jonas repairs his own ship, the Resolute and serves the colonial congress.

Living as a privateer meant that Jonas and his crew lived like pirates. They attacked British vessels in the seas south of Florida, made trade friendships with local islanders and lived off their booty.

In time, Jonas successfully challenges the British’s naval dominance in the area.

In Harm's Way has interesting characters that draw the reader into a heroic story. I loved how Wing weaves his story while showing the rise of conflict between the colonists and the British. The descriptions are spellbinding, and the narration paints a vivid picture of the terrifying challenges ships and sailors faced in sea battles and in turbulent waters.

Below is an excerpt from the novel that shows the rise of conflicts between the colonists and those who enforced British rule.

“'George, you know I have been loyal to the King.' He [Jonas] paused, then took a deep breath.

“However, what happened here and in Falmouth is beyond reason. Every time the British commit some excess, I excuse it or blame it on the rebels as instigators.”

He turned to face his father-in-law. “But I can’t justify this.”

“He waved his hand as Scoggins [Jonas’s father-in-law] began to speak.

“Oh, I know, sir. The rebels taunted those on the ships. And they were responsible for most of the destruction. I cannot excuse them, either. But it was Dunmore who treaded into the town with cannon. More than a dozen women and children were murdered. Not by rebels starting fires. By British shot. How can I accept that? Excuse that?”

“Scoggins pursed his lips and gazed into the fire for a long moment. “We cannot.” Sighing, he continued, “I also wanted to believe we should not make a break with England. Pshaw. We have heard and made all the arguments, you and I. The arguments against still prevail: we cannot provide protection for our own merchant shipping. We have no real manufactories here in the colonies, certainly not to provide for our own needs, at least not yet.” He set his glass on the table beside his chair and leaned forward. “But perhaps that is the most important word. Not yet.”

“Joining Jonas at the fire, he continued. 'But I believe most who remain feel as I do, as you do. A man cannot be convinced he is wrong by beating him with a stick. To convince him of his wrongness requires argument, persuasion, discussion. When he is pummeled, one of two things must happen. Either he must be broken into submission. Or he will fight back, as long and as hard as necessary.' He thumped his fist into his hand.

“I have reached that point. And it sounds as if you have, too.” He stared Jonas in the eye.

“Turning back to the fire, Jonas studied it for a lingering time before answering. 'I have.' He flexed his shoulders.

“I will see Mary and the children set up in the Trimble household. Then I will seek a berth, perhaps in Washington’s naval militia.” Scoggins remained silent.

“Jonas continued, 'He has several ships at sea. Mayhap they need additional captains. I would even sail as mate.' He turned back to see Scoggins smiling ruefully.

“His father-in-law said, 'Aye. I cannot argue with you. If the Lord wills that the British be swayed, that they change their behavior, then let us make amends and remain one. But if they will not treat us as men should be, then by God I support a complete break with them. Better we chart our own course than be meekly led to our ruination. Does Mary agree?'

“Jonas grunted. 'I believe she would prefer I go straight to General Washington alone and offer my services. But she allows that she and the children would be better looked after in Newport.'

“Scoggins chuckled. 'She has always been headstrong, even as girl. You do well to at least listen and consider what she says.'

“Jonas closed his eyes and put his head back. Bringing it back down, he opened them and looked levelly at Scoggins. 'I think we are rebels now.' He smiled, but it didn’t reach his eyes. ”

Wing wrote In Harm’s Way from a desire to explore the topic of America’s early sea warriors and how they struck fear into the hearts of British shippers around the globe.

Wing’s award-winning first novel, Against All Enemies, was released in 2023.