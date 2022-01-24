LOCAL CARPENTERS’ UNION MEMBERS RECEIVE K95 MASKS DONATED BY PRIMIOR

East County News Service

Photo: CC by NC via Bing

January 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- Primior, a leading real estate development and asset management firm, has donated 1 million K95 masks to the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters (SWRCC) who represent more than 57,000 members across Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.

Over the past year, Primior, based in Newport Beach, has been dedicated to giving back to the Southern California community by donating millions of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and other means of protection since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEO of Primior, Johnny Zhang, has focused his efforts toward providing these essential resources to hospitals, doctors and nurses, police stations and fire departments to ensure that they can continue to serve their communities safely and effectively. Now, Primior has expanded its charitable efforts toward serving the needs of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters (SWRCC), the largest council in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

"This donation is a huge help," said Izzy Swindler, Public Relations Representative for the SWRCC, "and we are extremely grateful for the aid these masks will provide us in ensuring our company can offer the highest standards of health and safety for our workers."

The SWRCC is committed to building careers and influencing policies that drive community wealth, representing over 57,000 members in six states, working in the carpentry crafts ranging from industrial carpenters to drywallers to installers and insulators, to bridge builders, and everything in between. This carpenter union works with developers and elected leaders alike to raise the standard of building and living for all workers.In order to maintain their high-quality services and complete their projects effectively, it is vital that these skilled members of the union must be protected and safe at all times, a press release from Primior notes.

"Tradesmen are such an important part of our society," said Primior CEO Johnny Zang. "However, they have been largely ignored when it comes to receiving proper protective equipment, despite repeatedly asking for aid. It meant a lot to myself and our company that we were able to offer necessary assistance with securing these men and women equipment to ensure their safety on the job."

Primior acknowledged the need for personal protective equipment for these skilled, union jobs as they have the power to build stronger communities, drive economic growth and provide security across the nation.

For more information about Southwest Carpenters Union, please visit www.swcarpenters.org.