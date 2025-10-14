Local children’s book author and filmmaker named finalist in San Diego Magazine’s “Celebrating Women” Awards

East County News Service

October 14, 2025 (San Diego) — Anat Tour, a children’s book author, singer, documentary filmmaker, and math teacher based in East County, has been named a finalist in San Diego Magazine’s “Celebrating Women” Awards in the Education category. In addition to her writing and filmmaking, Anat is a passionate singer and host of East County Magazine’s “Bookshelf” on KNSJ Radio where she highlights local authors and literary voices.

She was nominated for the award by Dennis Moore, a prolific writer and book reviewer for East County Magazine, who has reviewed over 400 titles including several of Tour’s children’s books. Moore nominated Tour in recognition of her contributions to storytelling, education, and community engagement.

Tour’s literary portfolio includes a vibrant collection of children’s books such as *Dandy Daddy Long Legs, The Rainbow Animals, A Huge Gigantic Lizard in the Living Room*, *Mama’s Bag, Mama Says, Mama Shoe, I Dream of Puffy Clouds, Looking for Trouble, and Mama’s Bees. Her stories celebrate the imagination, wonder, and playful spirit of childhood.

She is also the creator of Mission 203, a World War II documentary built entirely on firsthand interviews and historical records. The film tells the extraordinary story of her father as a child, a Holocaust survivor, who wrote a personal account of witnessing a bombing mission from the ground decades later, one of the American pilots read the story and recognized the mission as his own. That pilot contacted his former bombardier, who then reached out to Anat’s father—and ultimately to Anat herself, as both were living in San Diego. The reunion and reflections that followed became the heart of Mission 203, which was recently submitted to the San Diego Jewish Film Festival. The story was originally covered by Fox News in 2004.

“I’m honored to be recognized,” says Anat Tour. “Each project I take on, whether it’s a book, a song, or a film, is a way to preserve stories and connect people across generations.”

For more information on her books, visit https://www.amazon.com/Books-Anat-Tour/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3AAnat+Tour.