LOCAL COLLEGES, UNIVERSITIES RETURN TO ONLINE LEARNING DUE TO OMICRON SURGE

By Miriam Raftery

January 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Major colleges, universities and community colleges across the region have temporarily shifted back to virtual instruction due to the COVID-19 surge fueled by the Omicron variant and holiday gatherings.

San Diego State University will start the spring semester with online learning January 19 through February 4, with limited exceptions. In addition, all CSU students and staff eligible for the booster must have received it by January 18 to be considered fully vaccinated, despite the delay in returning to in-person classes. Although the campus remains open, students are urged to delay returning to campus until February 5 or later. Student services such as healthcare and the library remain open.

The University of California, San Diego is extending its remote instruction through January 30, with in-person instructed slated to resume on January 31. In-person gatherings are prohibited until then. All students and staff eligible for vaccine boosters must receive them by January 31 before returning to campus for the winter quarter 2022.

Grossmont and Cuyamaca Community Colleges have also returned to remote operations. A brief notice posted on the district’s website states, “Out of an abundance of caution, all intersession classes and on-campus services are being moved online.” The notice does not indicate when a resumption of in-person classes is anticipated.