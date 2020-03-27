LOCAL DISTILLERY MISADVENTURE & CO. SWITCHES PRODUCTION TO MAKE HAND SANITIZERS

East County News Service

March 27, 2020 (Vista) -- Due to world-wide sanitizer shortages, the sustainable Misadventure & Co. distillery has switched all production to make hand sanitizer in accordance with Food and Drug Administration and WHO guidelines. The small company has made large strides to make this product available for public sale as quickly as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic ad will ship nationwide.

Last week, in addition to no longer allowing patrons at its Vista-based tasting room and distillery, Misadventure & Co.’s bars and restaurants customers all closed shop and no longer needed the company’s sustainable vodka. Company owners Whit Rigali and Sam Chereskin realized their innovative still, industry knowledge and license to produce ethanol could help them save their four-person business from closing, prevent laying off their employees and help supply desperately needed hand sanitizer to the public.

“Last week, our business in our Vista distillery and tasting room screeched to a halt. To survive we needed to change rapidly,” said Whit Rigali, co-founder, Misadventure Vodka. “Because of our still and industry expertise, we were uniquely positioned to pivot and adapt. To help meet the public’s need in this difficult time, within one week, we were able to produce alcohol for hand sanitizer, bottle it, build a retail website, and ship out over 20,000 bottles of sanitizer to both consumers and wholesalers."

A socially responsible company, Misadventure & Co. has donated a portion of their products and byproducts to nonprofits like the Oceanside Kitchen Collaborative and Produce Good, as well as the United States Bartenders Guild. The company has larger orders from clinics, hospitals, veterans’ groups, and local governments that they are rushing to fulfill.

The distillery is taking online orders only to avoid price gouging and will be closed to the public to protect its employees. Shipping nationally now, Misadventure & Co. will be restocking and adding new products as they get supplies. Follow them on Instagram @misadventureco for news and product availability.

For personal orders, please go to https://mcohandsanitizer.com/ or www.misadventure.co

For bulk orders, please email info@misadventure.co and they will try their best to help.

The Vista-based spirits company founded in 2015 is the brainchild of an artist bartender and an agricultural economist who wanted to make doing good viable. Their sustainable vodka will soon be available again for purchase once the company can catch up with the sanitizer demand.