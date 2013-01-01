LOCAL DOCTORS ADDRESS COVID MISINFORMATION AT COUNTY SUPERVISORS’ MEETING, INCLUDING INFO ON VACCINES FOR CHILDREN

East County News Service

An independent panel of local doctors addressed COVID-19 misinformation brought up by some public speakers at the Nov. 2 County Board of Supervisors meeting. View video in English and Spanish.

Among the facts presented:

The American Academy of Pediatrics has strongly endorsed immunizing young children against COVID-19.

Several thousand U.S. children have gotten multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MSIS) from COVID, which causes long-term organ damage.

Children are getting long-term COVID symptoms such as brain damage/trouble concentrating.

94 kids ages 5-11 have died of COVID in the U.S. There have been more deaths in pediatrics from COVID in the past year than is usually seen in a year from flu.

Children are just as likely to get infected with COVID as adults and can transmit it to family members or others.

Even a mild case of COVID means lost school time to quarantine, which can set children back in their education.

No children have died of COVID vaccines.

No cases of heart inflammation after COVID vaccines were found in any of the children ages 5-11 during testing.

Testing found the vaccines to be extremely safe for children ages 5-11.



The Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 is only one-third the dose that adults or teens receive.

The Nov. 3, 2021 virtual event, which was interpreted live into Spanish, was moderated by Dr. Eric McDonald, County chief medical officer, and included Dr. Siu Ming Geary from Scripps Clinic La Jolla, Dr. Jeannette Aldous from San Ysidro Health, Dr. Zulma Curet with Neighborhood Healthcare and Dr. Mark Sawyer from Rady Children’s Hospital.

This was the second COVID-19 misinformation panel discussion. The first panel of doctors was convened Oct. 6 to address erroneous claims about COVID-19, testing and the vaccine. You can watch today’s video in English above and Spanish below, and the previous panel video here.

County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency staff track COVID-19 misinformation shared during public comment following novel coronavirus presentations to the Board of Supervisors, and a panel is subsequently convened to address claims and misinformation that were stated about the pandemic.

Misinformation resources, and links to these videos, can be found at coronavirus-sd.com.