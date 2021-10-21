LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON COX’S YURVIEW NETWORK: DEBUT OCT. 29 FEATURES HELIX VS. GRANITE HILLS

View games live on Channel 4 and streamed live at YurView.com

East County News Service

October 21, 2021 (San Diego) -- Cox Communications’ YurView network has partnered with the California Interscholastic Federation this year to bring exceptional local high school sports, including football, basketball and volleyball, on Channel 4 in San Diego and Channel 118 in Orange County, as well as streaming on YurView.com.

The first game will be Helix High against Granite Hills High at Granite Hills on October 29 at 7 p.m. and will air live on Channel 4 and streamed live at YurView.com. Sponsored by Team Mazda of El Cajon, the game will also be replayed on November 2 at 7 p.m. Check out the promo ad here.

"We are so very excited to bring live local high school sports to our communities across the county and throughout Southern California,” said Gary Seideman, Market Manager, Yurview Network. “We will be announcing the full line up of games in the next few weeks.”

About the California Interscholastic Federation

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) believes athletic competition is an integral part of the high school experience. CIF strives to strengthen the integrity of students and adults across the state by promoting the concepts of sportsmanship, honesty, and quality academics. These priorities advance the highest principles of character – trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship.

About Yurview

YurView, from Cox Communications, airs local, regional and national content showcased on multiple platforms. YurView produces Emmy® award-winning sports coverage as well as original programming that covers lifestyle, health, adventure as well as local businesses and events, with a goal is to showcase and connect communities by telling stories about the people who live there and the things that matter to them.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is the largest private broadband company in America, serving 6.5 million homes and businesses across 18 states. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in1898 by Governor James M. Cox.