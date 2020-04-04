LOCAL LAVENDER FARM HAS SCENTED HAND-SANITIZERS

By Miriam Raftery
 
April 4, 2020 (Valley Center) – Keys Creek Lavender Farm is now producing hand sanitizer sprays and gels that are ethanol alcohol based with citrus extracts and essential oils.
 
Products are available in multiple sizes and can be shipped directly to customers.
 
The company also offers lavender-based home and beauty care products such as bath salts, moisturizers, hand soaps, sugar scrubs and candles.
To order products or learn more, you can visit:
 

