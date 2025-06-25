Local Musician/Music Store Owner/Student Teacher Found Guilty of Domestic Violence With Great Bodily Injury

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Aug. 28, 2025 (Santee) -- Joseph Carlos “Joey” Veizaga, CEO and owner of Mr. Joey's Music Store in Santee, was found guilty of domestic violence against his spouse on June 25, 2025 by a jury in Riverside County Superior Court.

Veizaga is the founder of Los Reyes del Ritmo, a Gypsy Kings-style band that plays at local venues. His store also offers music lessons to local students.

Veizaga pleaded not guilty. However the jury found him guilty of inflicting corporal injury on his spouse and an enhanced charge of great bodily injury/domestic violence was found “true.”

Sentencing for the felony case, People vs. Joseph Carlos Veizaga, is set for Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m. in Riverside County Superior Court.

Veizaga remains free on bail, with an ankle monitor, and is reportedly residing in Santee.

According to a domestic violence report by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, Veizaga’s wife said that the after a Halloween party at which both were drinking, Veizaga said he wanted to go home with another woman, prompting an argument. While his wife was driving them home, he began punching her face with his fist, she told police.

According to her account to police, after the couple arrived at their home in Desert Hot Springs, she told him he had to leave immediately, but he refused.

She accused him of slamming a door on her finger, then punching her repeatedly and causing her to fall backward onto a tile floor.

She told the police officer that he then “got on top of her and began to punch he again multiple times in the face.” She then reportedly bit him and after he left the room, she called 911.