LOCAL NON-PROFIT TIP HONORS VOLUNTEERS WITH SERVICE AWARDS

Source: TIPS

Photo, left to right: Linda Loehr, Marilyn Carpenter, Dan Roberts, Malcolm Mitchell. Not pictured: Jennifer Tabanico

Photo Credit: Brant Bender Photography | www.brantbenderphotography.com

May 28, 2022 (San Diego) -- During Volunteer Appreciation month, Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego (TIP) honored 5 volunteers who have each served with the organization for 10 - 25 years. TIP is a local non-profit that partners with emergency response agencies throughout San Diego to provide immediate, on scene, crisis intervention to community members experiencing a tragedy. The commitment of these volunteers, as with all TIP volunteers, has been most crucial to the success of the organization and the healing of individuals in crisis. TIP volunteers continue to respond to a high demand need of crisis intervention requests throughout San Diego County.

Service awards were presented to the following outstanding volunteers:

Linda Loehr – Linda joined TIP in 2001 after the loss of a family member. She has been called to more than 350 calls during her tenure. Linda has served on our Speakers Bureau and expo team and special project coordinator. She has mentored many new volunteers throughout the years and currently serves as TIP San Diego’s mentor program coordinator.

Malcolm Mitchell – Malcolm began service with TIP in July 2006 after he had been on a scene where a TIP volunteer was dispatched. With more than 500 calls he has attended, his experience on scene is unmatched. This wealth of experience gives him a vast understanding of various scenarios that he shares with new volunteers in his role as a National Trainer during our Training Academy. Malcolm also serves on the Board of Directors for Trauma Intervention Programs, Inc.

Jennifer Tabanico – Jennifer has also volunteered with TIP for 15 years, during which time she has been dispatched to almost 300 scenes assisting in excess of a thousand grievers. Jennifer is a member of our Speakers Bureau and expo team, has mentored new volunteers and held the role of Team Leader Dispatcher for several years. Jennifer is also one of our National Trainers.

Marilyn Carpenter – Marilyn completed her TIP training in February 2011 and has since attended almost 150 scenes of tragedy, providing support to more than 500 community members. Marilyn is also a member of our Speakers Bureau and expo team, special project coordinator, and has mentored several new volunteers during her tenure.

Dan Roberts – Since completing the TIP Training Academy in February 2012, Dan has assisted over 600 survivors on almost 200 calls to service. Dan mentors new volunteers and he too, is on our Speakers Bureau and expo team.

Providing crisis intervention immediately after a tragedy, in collaboration and working side by side with emergency partner agencies, TIP volunteers add another dimension to the emergency response system: compassionate support.

For more information on Trauma Intervention Program of San Diego or learn to become a volunteer visit www.tipsandiego.org or call 855-TIPSD-HELP.

Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) of San Diego, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that those who are emotionally traumatized in emergency situations receive the assistance they need. To accomplish that goal, TIP works closely with local communities to establish emergency services volunteer programs. Highly-trained and screened volunteers are called to emergency scenes to provide emotional and practical support to family members, witnesses, and other bystanders.