LOCAL NONPROFIT AND SMALL BUSINESS EXPERTS UNITE TO SUPPORT BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY COVID-19

Source: RISE San Diego

COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact small businesses and nonprofits

RISE San Diego to host interactive workshops providing support resources

Local business experts to discuss better business practices and tools

December 10, 2020 (San Diego Webinar) -- Small businesses and nonprofits have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the rise in cases and updated state restrictions, businesses in San Diego need increased support.

During the month of December, RISE San Diego will host several virtual workshops as part of the organization’s Nonprofits and Small Business Trainings series. The workshops will offer free training for staff, board members, and volunteers from local nonprofits and small businesses who are interested in building their organizational capacity and ways to ensure sustainability. By offering training workshops, RISE San Diego will support those affected, with creative resources and expanded networks.

Making Tough Business Decisions, a workshop featuring Anjanette Maraya-Ramey, will provide participants with useful tools to pivot, adapt and make critical business decisions during difficult times. Participants will gain a better understanding for timely decision making and how to scale business operations and programs temporarily or permanently.

In addition, two of the workshops will feature guest speaker, Grace A Bagunu, who will lead sessions focused on virtual meetings and engagement and an outcomes-based programs assessment. Participants will learn about virtual engagement tools for interactive meetings, how to create goals or learning outcomes, and various tools used to assess them.

These training workshops are made possible by the County of San Diego HHSA.

FEATURED TOPICS:

Making Tough Business Decisions - With Anjanette Maraya-Ramey, MA, CNP, Supported by the County of San Diego HHSA through supplemental CSBG CARES Act funding When: Thursday, December 10 at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Join: Registration Link

Virtual Meetings and Engagemen t - With Grace A. Bagunu, PhD When: Friday, December 11 at 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Join: Registration Link

Outcomes-based Program Assessment - With Grace A. Bagunu, PhD When: Wednesday, December 16 at 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Join: Registration Link



Additional details: Nonprofit & Small Business Trainings

About RISE San Diego: RISE San Diego builds neighborhoods-first agendas with urban residents and community-based organizations. In partnership with everyday people at a grassroots level, RISE helps carry out agendas to solve the complex challenges of San Diego’s urban neighborhoods. The organization elevates and advances urban leadership through dialogue-based civic engagement, dynamic nonprofit partnerships, and direct training and support to increase the capacity of urban residents to effect meaningful community change. For more information, please visit www.risesandiego.org.