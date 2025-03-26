LOCAL RESIDENTS OBJECT TO TRUMP SLASHING FUNDS FOR LIBRARIES AND MUSEUMS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo courtesy of Library Foundation San Diego

March 26, 2025 (San Diego) - On Friday, March 14, President Trump issued an Executive Order intended to drastically reduce funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), the only federal agency dedicated to funding library services.

“Without IMLS funding, the 37-branch San Diego Public Library system will lose a significant tool for maintaining, delivering, and developing innovative services for its patrons, said Patrick Stewart, CEO of the Library Foundation SD. “These cuts will impact a wide range of San Diegans — from a parent whose child relies on the Homework Center at their neighborhood library to the entrepreneur learning how to write a business plan at The StartUp center at the Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Common. The library is a core public service and a community cornerstone that needs to be safeguarded for our city’s future.”

The San Diego Public Library system uses federal funding distributed through IMLS to support several local initiatives. Loss of funding will negatively impact San Diegans who participate in programs every day including Lunch @ Your Library, adult literacy programs such as READ/San Diego, youth training and career development, entrepreneur and workforce development programs, Stewart added.

The Library Foundation SD advocates for the City of San Diego Library Department. San Diegans can learn how to participate in this advocacy by visiting libraryfoundationsd.org/takeaction.

Dulzura author, editor and children’s book illustrator Clarissa McLaughlin from Santee, in an email to ECM, stated, “I have relied on libraries my entire life. I have read a plethora of library books since early childhood, I volunteered at my local library in high school, and now as an adult, I'm working to get my own books into libraries. Libraries are both an essential service to the American people and are critical to my professional industry. I have relied on my library as a polling location and I use Libby all the time to listen to audiobooks, both for fun and for my MFA classes, in which I'm studying Popular Fiction Writing and Publishing.”

She added, “My only wish for my library is that it had more funding so it could be open on Sundays again. Normally, I can only visit on Saturdays as I work 9-6, Monday-Friday. My library is well-loved and well-needed. It cannot be defunded.”

Dulzura resident Connie Kirkpatrick notes that libraries today provide more than books, serving as community centers that support education, career and personal development. In an email to ECM, she wrote, ““My library has been a cornerstone of my learning journey, providing books, classes, and programs that have expanded my knowledge and skills. Whether it’s attending author talks, technology workshops, or educational lectures, I have continually benefited from the opportunities my library offers. In today’s digital age, free access to information is more crucial than ever, and my library ensures that everyone, regardless of financial background, can benefit from books, online resources, and the internet.”

Libraries also serve as a community gathering place that welcomes people of all ages to come together for events, discussions and support groups, she observed. “It has been instrumental in helping individuals with job searches, resume writing, and skill-building programs that empower them in their careers. Whether it’s a student needing a quiet study space or an entrepreneur researching market trends, the library caters to diverse needs.”

In addition, the library plays a vital role in preserving our local history and culture. “Through archives, genealogy services, and historical exhibits, it safeguards our heritage for future generations. Additionally, creative spaces like makerspaces, technology labs, and writing workshops encourage innovation and artistic expression, making the library an incubator of new ideas,” Kirkpatrick stated.

“For those in rural or underserved areas, such as myself, the library is a lifeline. It bridges the digital divide by offering free internet access, computers, and technical assistance, ensuring that no one is left behind in the information age. More importantly, it provides a safe and inclusive environment where everyone is treated with dignity and respect,” Kirkpatrick concludes. “In a time when access to knowledge, technology, and community support is more essential than ever, libraries remain a fundamental public good. I urge continued investment and advocacy for these vital institutions so they can continue to serve and uplift our communities.”