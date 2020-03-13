LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS CLOSING DOWN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: cc via Bing

March 13, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- Over half the school districts in San Diego have announced plans to shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak until sometime in April.

East County districts that are shutting down include Alpine Union, Grossmont-Union High School District, Cajon Valley, Dehesa, Jamul-Dulzura, La Mesa-Spring Valley, Lakeside Union, Mountain Empire, and Vallecitos.

Nationwide, school closures due to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, are impacting over 8 million K-12 students, according to EdSource, or nearly a quarter of the 50 million K-12 students in the U.S.

California’s order to cancel most gatherings did not apply to classrooms, but parents and teachers in some districts had been pressing district officials for action to protect children and educators.

Some schools are making arrangements to provide drive-through school lunches. It is not yet clear how schools will make up for lost teaching time. Check with your child’s school district for details.

Below is a complete list to date of closures and dates of school districts in San Diego, as of this morning: