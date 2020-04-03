LOCAL WINERIES JUICE UP MARKETING EFFORTS AMID COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

By Miriam Raftery

April 3, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The statewide COVID-19 order shutting down non-essential businesses has forced wineries to close their tasting rooms. But customers can still order wine to pick up at their favorite local winery, or have wine shipped to them. Many are offering specials, making this a good time to stock up your wine cellar, indulge in a few bottles of locally produced vintages, or mix up your own wine cocktail version of a “quarantini.”

Wine Works in La Mesa is offering “wine in place” specials of 25% off six or more bottles and 50% off a “survival case” with 12 bottles (6 Wyatt Oaks, 6 San Pasqual Winery) including new releases. For an extra $5, they will deliver six or more bottles to you at home. They’re open limited hours for those who wish to pick up orders Thursdays through Sundays.

San Pasqual Winery’s tasting room in downtown La Mesa is open Mondays through Saturdays to pick up bottles or “survival cases” at the same rates as above. You can also buy a $75 gift certificate and receive a $15 coupon off your own next purchase.

Pearson Brothers Winery in Dehesa/unincorporated El Cajon will ship its unique honey wines and a new sparkling version, or you can pick them up after ordering. They also have recipes for cocktails using their wines , from mules,mojitos and margaritas to piña coladas and other tropical drinks.

The owners of Hatfield Creek Vineyards in Ramona voice gratitude to friends, wine club members and strangers who’ve come by to pick up wine bottles available 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Non-club members are being given a coupon for two free tastings whenever their tasting bar can reopen. They’re also offering a do-it-yourself wine tasting that includes three bottles of dry red wines at a 15% discount, two logo wine glasses, and a “flight tasting” sheet with instructions for enjoying at home. Wine club members get their discounts doubled to 20% on extra bottles purchased. Online orders include free shipping on half or full cases (6 or 12 bottles0. The winery encourages those who pickup wines to also order takeout meals from local restaurants.

Ramona Ranch Vineyard and Winery found some good news to cheer about after winning a gold medal at the 2020 Toast of the Coast wine competition for their 2017 Montepulciano—just the latest in a string of medals their wines have received. You can order their award-winning vintages online and have them shipped to your doorstep, pick them up at the winery Saturdays and Sundays 12-5 p.m. or by special arrangement.

Casi Cielo Winery in Jamul is taking phone orders for pickups or shipping of its wines and also encouraging people to consider hosting an event at their hilltop adobe winery venue after the quarantine and stay-home orders are lifted.

Bernardo Winery in Rancho Bernardo encourages you to “stay safe.” They will ship wine to you for just $1. You can also order coffees from their on-grounds coffee shop at ManzanitaRoasting.com.